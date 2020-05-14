National Safe Boating Week carries extra message for 2020

National Safe Boating Week, which begins this Saturday, May 16, and runs through Friday, May 22, is the traditional early boating season reminder to help recreational boaters embrace safety all season long. However, the important National Safe Boating Week recommendation urging life jacket wear is now joined by an equally important boating safety message — how to stay safe during the time of COVID-19.

“While we’re learning new things about the virus almost every day, we don’t anticipate additional safety challenges on the water this year,” said BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water president Chris Edmonston. “We have a responsibility to look out for all of us sharing a launch ramp, marina or boat club dock as well as those assigned to keep us safe on the water or entrusted with the care and maintenance of our boats.”

The BoatUS Foundation offers two National Safe Boating Week tips:

For more information on National Safe Boating Week, go to safeboatingcampaign.com.