Chaparral Boats’ parent company announces $100,000 donation

Chaparral Boats' parent company, Marine Products Corporation, through the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation, is donating $100,000 to The Caring Place; a Nashville area non-profit.

In addition, Chaparral Boats has donated hundreds of N95 masks to local medical facilities in south Georgia to help combat COVID-19.

The Caring Place provides access to basic resources to those in

Nashville, Ga. and Berrien County where Chaparral is headquartered. Chaparral Boats and the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation will ensure that this significant donation will increase the frequency of The Caring Place’s food distribution program during the pandemic.

“Chaparral Boats has operated in Nashville since 1976,” said Marine

Products Corporation Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Hubbell. “This community and its support mean a great deal to us. In turn, we have always been proud of our involvement in the local economy and are pleased to support our employees, their families and the broader Nashville community in a meaningful way.”

In addition, Chaparral donated hundreds of N95 masks to local south Georgia nursing homes, South Georgia Medical Center Berrien Campus, Tift General Hospital and the Chaparral Health Clinic.

“On behalf of our community and our employees, we are very fortunate to have the support of the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation,” said Chaparral founder Buck Pegg. “The Rollins family has championed our company throughout many decades. Our loyalty and dedication to our employees and our community is always a top priority to ensure our decisions and commitments are made in the best interest of those we proudly serve.”