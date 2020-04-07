Anthem Marine creates boating industry hub for federal disaster assistance

Anthem Marine updated its website with a page dedicated to federal disaster assistance resources for the recreational boating industry.

To help direct manufacturers, suppliers, importers, retailers and others find the right forms and links, Anthem has created an easy to navigate choice of direct connections for disaster aid.

Anthem CEO Mark Overbye remarked, “While we’re in the process of bringing to market a unique line of new boats, Anthem has momentarily redirected its efforts to help our industry by updating Anthem's website with links for new federal assistance programs. Our objective was to create a clear path for relief, hopefully opening the opportunity for our industry brethren.”

Here’s the link: https://www.anthem.am/covid-19-hub

