Boating Industry seeks nominations for 2024 Movers and Shakers Awards

Adam QuandtJuly 30, 2024

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Movers & Shakers.

The Movers & Shakers program recognizes leaders who haven’t been afraid to take chances, to rethink the way they do business, to embrace the challenges facing the marine industry head on.

Nominees can be from any company, group or organization that does business in the boating industry, as long as they are showing the vision and leadership to move the industry forward.

The Mover & Shaker of the Year, along with finalists and other selected nominees, will be featured in the October issue of Boating Industry.

Click here to submit a nomination for this year’s Movers & Shakers.

Nominations must be submitted by August 9, 2024.

