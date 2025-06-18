Boating Industry reveals 2025 Women Making Waves

Now in its eighth year, Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to recognize the multitude of women who make incredibly valuable contributions to this industry, propelling its growth and leading their organizations and peers into the future.

As a part of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Awards, the program continues to be stronger than ever before. With countless well-qualified nominations, selecting this year’s Women Making Waves honorees was no simple task. These women have given everything they have and more to the marine industry and have accomplished so much, with a pledge to continue pushing the industry forward.

Here are the 2025 Women Making Waves as nominated by the industry and selected by Boating Industry:

Madison Ambrose | Marine Marketing Specialist, Gregory Poole Marine Education: Associate degree

Associate degree Years in the marine industry: 1.5 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was born and raised in the marine industry; it’s truly in my blood. I grew up with sportfishing in my backyard, thanks to my parents’ love for the water, and my brother has always worked on the water and now runs his own charter boat. Being outdoors and on the water has always felt like home to me, so finding my place in this industry was a natural fit.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of relationships. This industry runs on trust, reputation, and real connections. I’ve also learned that no two days are ever the same, and being adaptable is key.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

One of my most memorable achievements has been building and executing a successful tournament season year after year. We’re present at 12 to 15 tournaments throughout our territory each season, and what makes it so rewarding is how hands-on we are. We’re not just a logo on a banner. We show up, walk the docks, connect with teams, and give back to the communities that support this industry. Being able to create meaningful experiences and relationships while also supporting local causes is something I’m really proud of.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women by showing that there’s absolutely a place for us in every part of the marine industry, especially on the competitive side of sportfishing. I’m always encouraging women to get involved, whether by stepping onto the tournament stage, working behind the scenes, or finding their own unique niche. I bring that mindset into my work every day by creating space for connection, visibility, and confidence. If I can help even one woman feel like she belongs here, that’s a win.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Network, network, network. This industry thrives on relationships, so don’t be afraid to introduce yourself, ask questions, and get involved. Soak up every bit of knowledge, whether it’s from mentors, hands-on experience, or just being around the docks. The more you know, the more confident and capable you’ll feel carving out your own path.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I truly enjoy my own backyard right here on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina. There’s something so special about being on familiar waters surrounded by the community I love. That said, I also find myself immersed in boating and fishing in Los Sueños, Costa Rica often, and there’s just nothing like it.

Robyn M. Boerstling | Chief Advocacy Officer/Senior Vice President, Government Relations, National Marine Manufacturers Association Education: BA, Colby College; MA, Trinity College

BA, Colby College; MA, Trinity College Years in the marine industry: Approximately 18 months; 17 in manufacturing advocacy

Approximately 18 months; 17 in manufacturing advocacy Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Vice president at the National Association of Manufacturers and a policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

This is a small but important under-the-radar achievement. I really enjoyed walking the show floor with the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts earlier this year at the New England Boat Show. She and Governor Healy have been advocates for safe boating – they supported important legislation in partnership with the Massachusetts MTA. I especially enjoyed Lt. Governor Driscoll’s energy and curiosity. Her interest in some of the brands represented at the show opened the door to critically important one-on-one time and I was able to demonstrate how a boat show in Boston supports American jobs in Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and so forth. She learned a lot and getting that acknowledgement of our industry’s impact was a win for our NMMA team. This is something we want to replicate across the country.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

I am very fortunate because I was exposed to the marine industry from the recreation side at a very early age. Time on the water was always part of my summers and still is. I had an early preference for power over sail, and I have sea stories to prove that! My dad’s career was in ocean transportation, and I spent several years early in my career with a strong background and emphasis in the commercial maritime industry. I am still learning the various facets of the recreational boating industry and it has been a welcoming experience.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

This is true in any industry, and for women and men: always trust your gut instincts. Lean on what you’ve learned throughout life, not just from your last job. There are no easy paths, some people are really good at making things look effortless or operate with a level of high confidence that glosses over the real work that went into something. Long-term success requires grit and determination. This is a motto from a youth sports camp my kids have been involved with: “Talent is what you have, effort is what you give.” It applies to everyone in whatever is being pursued.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I am on the water in Maine every summer in the Casco Bay region. My long-term goal is to keep the Maine coastal explorations going, but I also love the Sebago Lakes region, and we do a watersports outing every summer, which is amazing family fun.

Catherine Carlson | Marine Marketing Manager, Aftermarket, Lippert Education: BA, Communications/Advertising; MBA

BA, Communications/Advertising; MBA Years in the marine industry: 20 years

20 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: User research specialist, portfolio analyst, and marketing manager at Boston Whaler/Brunswick Boat Group, marketing communications manager at Teledyne Marine, and marketing manager at SHOXS.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I knew I belonged on a boat the first time I experienced a day on the water in my teens. It did not occur to me that I could make a living in this industry until I was fortunate enough to get an internship at Boston Whaler just out of college. The lifestyle initially drew me in, but the people and products motivated me to stay, now going on 20 years.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

It’s a small industry – you are likely to cross paths with former colleagues again, so reputation and staying power matters. Opportunities for growth are nearly endless, but you must be willing to step outside of your comfort zone. Be invested in your career path, but don’t take it too seriously. Life ebbs and flows, and your career will too. Find what works for you in the life stage you’re in and give it all you’ve got at that moment.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I was excited to be on the ground floor of a new “Voice of the Customer” initiative at Boston Whaler early in my career, and it led to my involvement in the launch of the 370 Outrage. I interviewed dozens of Whaler owners for insights and pored through research, customer service calls, and warranty claims. We realized that many of our designers and engineers had never been offshore fishing, so I organized a deep-sea fishing trip so they could experience a day on the water from the boater’s perspective. Those efforts led to a truly innovative product that the team was very proud of.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Never stop learning. It’s easy to get caught up in the way we’ve always done things, but this industry is ripe for innovation and advancement, and we must take action. There are plenty of ways to enhance individual skills, but it’s up to each of us to find the opportunities and go after them.

Contribute! Get involved in the industry in a way that you’re passionate about. There are so many different organizations to choose from that are doing great work every single day. Start small and work your way into it as you progress your career.

Carolina Camps | Regional Sales Manager, Brunswick – Sea Ray, Boston Whaler & Navan International Division Years in the marine industry: 13 years

13 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Sales and marketing support at an SnS Marine & Chris Craft dealership, business development manager at De Antonio Yachts, and Sea Ray, Boston Whaler and Navan International Division for Brunswick.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Witnessing the success of De Antonio Yachts. After dedicating significant time, effort, and above all, a passion for supporting the team and the brand, watching the company grow and reach new heights was incredibly rewarding. Being part of that journey and contributing to its evolution was definitely the experience I value the most and take great pride in.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

Like any career path, it comes with its own challenges and opportunities. I believe that with hard work, continuous learning, and a genuine passion for what you do, you can achieve whatever you set your mind to. Success in this industry, just like in any other, comes from consistently giving your best, staying curious, adapting to change, and truly loving what you do. When you’re driven by purpose and passion, even the toughest moments become part of a fulfilling moment.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Coming to work with a smile on my face! Always look for the positive side of any situation and put your energy where it’s worth it.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Simply be yourself! Don’t feel pressured to know what others know or to talk about subjects you don’t manage or that don’t interest you. Your perspective as a woman is not a weakness; it’s one of your greatest strengths. Bring your authenticity, intuition, and creativity to the table, and don’t be afraid to speak up or lead with confidence. Believe in your worth, stay open to learning new fields, and surround yourself with positive people who support your growth. Diversity plays such an important role in the industry because there is an entire experience and lifestyle behind it.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Each place has its charm, but one that stands out is Amsterdam. You can jump into a boat from anywhere, no matter what the weather is or how you’re dressed, alone or with 20 people. I love the freedom and boating culture here.

Michelle Demeti | Member Experience Director, Freedom Boat Club Education: MBA, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Marketing Research

MBA, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Marketing Research Years in the marine industry: 7 years

7 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Member experience director at Freedom Boat Club, strategy and business development manager at Mercury Marine, and product manager of chemicals and lubricants at Mercury Marine.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Mercury Marine was my first introduction to the marine industry, and it immediately felt like the right fit, both professionally and personally. Having lived in Wisconsin for most of my life, I was drawn to Mercury’s deep roots in the community and its legacy of providing meaningful careers to local families. When I interviewed with Brunswick for a strategy role, I was impressed by their broad impact across the industry, which only strengthened my interest. What truly sealed it for me was the chance to be part of a company that enhances the boating experience, helping people create lasting memories with friends and family, and enjoying their time on the water.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I’ve learned that to really grow in this industry, you must keep evolving. Things are always changing, and being adaptable is key. What has surprised me is how advancements in technology can truly enhance the overall boating experience, whether through traditional boat ownership or the club model. Additionally, I’ve seen how critical it is to think from the boater’s perspective. Boating is a deeply personal, lifestyle-driven experience, and understanding the boater’s needs and wants is essential to creating memorable and lasting experiences.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

One of my most memorable achievements was implementing a customer experience management software at Freedom Boat Club. This platform allows members to share both frustrations and positive feedback directly with teams who are equipped to listen and respond at key moments in their membership journey. It’s a foundational step toward continuous improvement, and a way I’ve been able to help create meaningful experiences for thousands of Freedom Boaters.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be open to learning new things and, above all, network! I’m not a hands-on, mechanical type by nature, but during my time at Mercury Marine, I learned the ins and outs of boat maintenance—including changing gear lube and oil on an outboard, something I never imagined myself doing 10 years ago. You don’t have to fit a specific mold to succeed in this industry. As for networking, depending on your goals, attending boat shows, industry trade events, and seeking out mentors can be great ways to build relationships and open doors.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I enjoy boating on Central Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers – the quiet, fog-covered mornings offer a peaceful and grounding experience. I also appreciate the lively outings with friends and family, especially the special moments watching Fourth of July fireworks from the water.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

In my free time, I enjoy cooking, reading a good book, or attending live concerts. As a mom to a toddler and an infant, much of my time these days is filled with reading children’s books, potty training, teaching numbers and letters, and changing diapers. While this season of life can be hectic, I wouldn’t trade the chaos for anything.

Stephanie Despreaux | Sales And Marketing Director, Pacer Marine, Inc. Education: BA, Florida State University

BA, Florida State University Years in the marine industry: More than 20 years

More than 20 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: VP of sales at Dino, president of Ladies Fish-Off, and president of Hydrotechnik.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was fortunate to grow up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where life on the water isn’t just a pastime, it is a way of life. My parents, avid boaters themselves, owned Dino, a company supplying high-end steering wheels to the marine industry. From working in the office as a teenager to joining them at IMTEC during college, I developed a deep, lasting connection to the marine industry. After graduating from Florida State University, I returned home to South Florida and naturally gravitated toward the marine world. I took a keen interest in a hydrographic company my family owned, manufacturing dash panels for boat builders.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I’ve learned that excellent communication is the foundation of any successful business, both with your customers and within your team. Building a great team is critical, and success often comes from being flexible, thinking outside the box, and investing in relationships. I believe growth happens through genuine connections and hard work.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I’ve been proud to play a role in leading Pacer as it expanded from a longstanding focus on the marine OEM industry into marine aftermarket. Over the last four years, we’ve worked to develop and grow Pacer’s aftermarket product line, a challenging and rewarding process that’s opened exciting new opportunities for the company and strengthened our ties to the marine industry.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

When I started in the marine industry, there were far fewer women in the field, yet I never saw that as an obstacle. I’ve always found this industry to be supportive, and I’m grateful to the mentors and colleagues, men and women, who guided, encouraged, and inspired me along the way. I am fortunate to work for a company that has many women in leadership roles. It’s important to me to pay that forward, offering support to other women building their careers in this industry.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

The water is one of my favorite places to be. With my husband, daughter, and close friends, we enjoy fishing, diving, and exploring by boat. Of all the places we’ve ventured, the Abaco Islands hold a special place in my heart. We also love offshore fishing in South Florida, navigating the backcountry of the 10,000 Islands in the Everglades, and making crossings to the Bahamas.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Outside of boating, I enjoy spending time with my family, reading, listening to music, practicing yoga, traveling, tending to my orchids, and experimenting in the kitchen. I believe in balancing a busy professional life with hobbies that keep you grounded and inspired.

Savannah DiPaola | Senior Manager, Digital And Omnichannel Marketing, Wet Sounds High Performance Audio Education: BSBA, Business Marketing, University of North Carolina at Charlotte

BSBA, Business Marketing, University of North Carolina at Charlotte Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I’ve always been a beach girl at heart and feel most at home near the water. Being part of the marine industry lets me combine that passion with something I truly love—music. What drew me in was the opportunity to help enhance unforgettable moments on the water by adding the perfect soundtrack to every adventure. There’s something really special about contributing to memories made out on a boat.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that the marine industry is built on pride and passion. Every company takes immense pride in their work, and there’s a deep respect for the roles and responsibilities across the board. Another important lesson is the value of accuracy. Never provide an answer unless you’re completely sure. Boating enthusiasts are incredibly knowledgeable and take their facts seriously, so it’s essential to be precise and well-informed in every interaction.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire more women to feel confident and empowered to pursue careers in this industry. My goal is for young girls to see someone like me and realize that they too can thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field. I learned this trait from my mother, and I want to show that it’s possible not only to make a meaningful impact but also to truly enjoy the work you do every day.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

My advice is to keep an open mind and embrace every opportunity to learn. Don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone. Growth often happens when you challenge yourself. Confidence and curiosity will take you far in this industry.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Outside of boating, I love staying active by working out, soaking up the sun at the beach whenever I can, and catching live shows from my favorite bands.

Ashley K. Gist | Controller, Tiara Yachts Education: BBA Accounting, MSA, CPA

BBA Accounting, MSA, CPA Years in the marine industry: 10 years

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

My most memorable achievement is when I stepped into the controller leadership role during Tiara’s sale of Pursuit. As a single mother, there were many late nights at the office with my team and my toddler. However, the experience allowed me to grow both professionally and personally and brought me closer to my team. Since Malibu (the company that purchased Pursuit) is a public company, my previous public accounting experience was crucial during this divestiture. This was the biggest challenge I faced during my career, as well as the most growth I experienced. Adaptability and resilience were key during this change and continue to be a very important part of my current role as controller.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

As a single mother, navigating a career is difficult in any industry, and the marine industry is no exception. Transitioning from public accounting to a private family-owned business had its own challenges. Additionally, Tiara’s corporate values are more in tune with my personal work-life balance and family-focused values, which have helped cultivate my success in the marine industry while raising my daughter.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women in the marine industry by leading with authenticity and resilience. Success doesn’t require conforming to outdated expectations; it comes from embracing your own strengths as you grow. Advocating for other women and celebrating their achievements creates a supportive environment where women are empowered to thrive.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Advocate for yourself. Don’t downplay your skills or ideas, and make your voice heard. Keep learning. Keep an open mindset and accept change and challenges. Lastly, celebrate and support other women. As women, we have different experiences and challenges in our careers, especially as mothers. It is important to encourage and support one another!

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Lake Michigan. The sunsets here in Holland over Lake Michigan are incredible! Also, Pictured Rocks in the Upper Peninsula on Lake Superior is another favorite of mine.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Outside of boating, I enjoy gardening, making sourdough, tallow and soap, and spending time with my daughter and our animals on our hobby farm.

Natalie Halligan | Process Engineer, Cobalt Boats Education: BS in Engineering Management

BS in Engineering Management Years in the marine industry: 3 years

3 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Quality engineer and quality supervisor at Malibu Boats.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I grew up surrounded by boats and water. We spent as much time as possible on the boat skiing, wakeboarding, and tubing. My dad worked on developing marine engines, and working with boats became my dream as I watched him do that. In college, I was looking for an internship and emailed Malibu to start chasing my dream.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I have learned is “you don’t know what you don’t know.” With all the moving variables, there are an infinite number of scenarios and experiences. Until you work through the experiences, there is no way to know what you don’t know.

I have also learned not to be afraid to ask for help. Everyone I have met in the marine industry has been extremely willing to help and share their knowledge. Each would like to see you succeed and they enjoy assisting in any way they can.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

A memorable achievement for me has been getting to be a part of the setup and build of Cobalt’s Tennessee production facility. Being a part of the team has been truly rewarding. The knowledge, lessons, and thought processes I have gained are priceless.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don’t be intimidated or shy. Be confident and courageous. Don’t be afraid to take risks and make mistakes. These mistakes and experiences will teach you lessons and skills that are essential in the learning process. Be adaptable to situations and honest with yourself. Lastly, find joy in the process and the product. It makes the job so much fun.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

We most frequently boat on the Tennessee River. However, our favorite spot is Norris Lake. The water is a beautiful blue, and the lake day feelings are immaculate.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

My husband and I enjoy hiking, camping, hunting, gardening, golfing, and running. I am a lover of travel and I have challenged my husband to golf in all 50 states (so I can tag along too). I find lots of love in spending time with my dogs; we bring them almost everywhere with us.

Katie Hansen-Guichert | Senior Manager, Global Business Development, Boston Whaler Education: Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a concentration in International Business from Western Washington University, and a Global Executive MBA from Kedge Business School

Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a concentration in International Business from Western Washington University, and a Global Executive MBA from Kedge Business School Years in the marine industry: 26 years this August

26 years this August Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Seven roles across sales, marketing, and customer service, spanning three divisions and nine global marine brands for Brunswick. My work has taken me to six offices across four countries, shaping a truly international perspective of the marine industry.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I have a Scandinavian Viking heritage, so growing up in a sailing family gave me my sea legs. My drive to see the world motivated me. Coincidentally, I landed my first job at U.S. Marine (division of Brunswick) because they were hiring someone for their international sales department. Having a concentration in International Business and a minor in Spanish, I wanted to apply my studies and language skills. I was lucky that the company was in such a fun industry and spoke to my heart. And more importantly, the people and the community and the idea of selling dreams that make lifetime memories for families around the world have kept me here.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is the value of adaptability. It’s served me well—not just in moving across oceans and divisions, but also on the water itself. Whether at boat shows or in boardrooms, being prepared for all situations is key. It’s important to know your audience, anticipate what might come up, and understand that unexpected challenges are part of the journey. And don’t forget to make it fun. After all, we’re in the business of creating lifetime memories.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

By being approachable and open to sharing stories, experiences, and guidance through challenges. I believe in the power of connection and mentorship, and I hope to create space for honest conversations that help others feel seen and supported. There are many successful women in the industry, and we should find more ways to come together—not only to celebrate our collective impact, but also to champion greater representation. Whether it’s getting more women on the water or behind the helm, we can show that this path is not only possible but attainable for everyone.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Support each other! Seek out mentors who can help you grow both professionally and personally. Advocate for one another, and don’t forget to celebrate the wins, big and small, along the way. Be proactive, stay positive, and remain curious. And most importantly, enjoy the journey – you’re the one at the helm!

What is your favorite place to go boating?

For year-round, closed-cabin cruising, I’d choose my picturesque stomping grounds among the San Juan Islands. For day boating, it’s hard to beat the French Riviera. Some of my favorite memories come from entertaining friends and family there—picnics on deck, afternoon siestas under the sunshade, and swimming in the turquoise waters between Monaco and the Calanques of Cassis.

Suzanne M. Hawley | Brand Manager, Gemeco Marine Electronics Specialists Education: Associate of Arts and Sciences, Marketing

Associate of Arts and Sciences, Marketing Years in the marine industry: 34

34 Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Owner of Hawley Communications and communication manager at Raytheon Marine Company/Raymarine U.S.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I’ve always loved watersports, boating, and simply being on the water; it’s where I feel most at home. But it wasn’t until I joined Raytheon Marine Company in 1991 that I considered turning that passion into a career. From the moment I attended my first boat show and began working closely with marine electronics manufacturers, I was hooked. The energy of the industry, the innovative spirit, and the camaraderie among professionals made it clear this was where I belonged. It’s a fun, fast-paced world with incredible opportunities for those willing to work hard, and I’ve never looked back.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

One of my proudest achievements has been helping elevate the role of marketing and communications within the marine industry. As a founding member of Marine Marketers of America and an active participant in Boating Writers International, I’ve spent over three decades championing strategic storytelling, earning five Neptune Awards along the way.

Today, through my work at Gemeco Marine Electronics, I continue to connect people, products, and ideas—bringing visibility to both innovative technology and the passionate professionals behind it. Helping shape how the marine industry tells its story is an honor I don’t take for granted.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I want women to know they can shape a career that reflects both ambition and balance. After leading the rebranding from Raytheon to Raymarine, I left corporate life to start my own marketing firm so I could raise my kids while continuing to do meaningful work. That leap led to two decades of launching products, telling stories, and supporting some of the industry’s most respected brands.

When I joined Gemeco full-time two years ago, it was because the opportunity felt like home—it aligned with my values and purpose. Throughout my journey, mentors like Jennifer Matsis encouraged me to take risks and step into leadership. Now, I strive to do the same for others. If I can inspire even one woman to trust her instincts and know she belongs here, then I’ve made a difference.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be confident in what you bring to the table, even if you’re the only woman at the table. Ask questions, stay curious, and never underestimate the value of hard work and preparation. Seek out mentors who will challenge you, support you, and help you grow. This is a dynamic, innovative industry with room for smart, driven women to make a real impact. Don’t wait to be invited in – pull up a chair and get involved.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

When I’m not on the water, you’ll likely find me outdoors – hiking scenic trails in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, biking, or tending to my garden. I also have a dedicated yoga practice that helps keep me grounded and centered. Journaling is another passion of mine; it’s where I reflect, recharge, and often find inspiration for both work and life.

Alanna Keating | Director Of Outreach, BoatUS Foundation Education: Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management with a focus on Behavior Change and Education, University of Maryland Global Campus

Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management with a focus on Behavior Change and Education, University of Maryland Global Campus Years in the marine industry: 20

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was a BoatUS member when I saw a job opening at BoatUS Foundation in the Annapolis office. At the time, I was working for a bank and the idea of spending my day working with boaters seemed like a dream! My dad loved boating and some of my greatest memories are boat days with my family growing up. Being able to bring that to other people and help keep them safe on the water seemed like the perfect opportunity to love going to work every day.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons I have learned working in the boating industry, and especially at BoatUS, is the ability to adapt. Being able to change course when opportunities (and challenges!) arise has been one of the greatest lessons and skills I’ve been able to develop in my career.

Another would be the power of networking and collaboration. BoatUS Foundation has always been a small team but our partnerships with hundreds of organizations across the country have made every accomplishment possible.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Without a doubt, it would be BoatUS Foundation’s Abandoned and Derelict Vessel (ADV) program and the Turning the Tide Summit. The challenges of ADVs, and specifically the lack of sustainable disposal solutions for fiberglass, have been a passion of mine for over 10 years. Finally seeing the needle being moved on these topics and the collaboration and diverse partnerships that are coming from the Turning the Tide Summit has been incredible to watch and be a part of.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope that my passion for this industry and the work being done in safe and clean boating inspires other women to join us. There is so much opportunity to find your place in the industry and to make a lasting impact. There is incredible work being done within the industry in S.T.E.M., conservation, social marketing and more that needs passionate people to drive change.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Get out of your comfort zone. This is an industry where you can chart your own path and there are endless opportunities. Attend the conferences, join the committees and work groups, make the connections and pursue the paths that make you happy.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I’ve been lucky enough to have never been more than an hour away from Chesapeake Bay and it will always be one of my favorite places to boat. I also have a special place in my heart for the North Carolina rivers I learned to boat on as a kid.

Christina Moore, CPA |Vice President And Chief Financial Officer, Sea Fox Boat Works Education: BS in Accounting, College of Charleston, and MBA ,The Citadel

BS in Accounting, College of Charleston, and MBA ,The Citadel Years in the marine industry: 7

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I grew up boating with my family in Charleston, South Carolina, and being on the water has always been something I have enjoyed. Working in the marine industry seemed like a far-fetched dream until I was approached by Sea Fox.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

First, the power of building strong relationships. Whether it’s vendors, partners, or peers, having a solid network makes all the difference. Second, adaptability is everything. The ability to pivot quickly and make smart decisions under pressure has proven to be one of the most valuable skills in this fast-paced environment.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

My background before entering the marine industry was highly relevant. I spent 13 years in tax accounting—another male-dominated, high-pressure field with tight deadlines and constant staffing challenges. That experience really helped me develop the resilience, problem-solving skills, and adaptability I’ve relied on throughout my marine industry career.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Dive in and be a sponge. Learn as much as you can from your mentors, bosses, and peers. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and offer ideas. Your perspective is important and valued. And don’t be afraid to break it. Break the system, break the old way of doing things, break literal parts of boats. It all leads to a better understanding and the next steps for improvement.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Every year, we take a trip from Charleston to Daufuskie Island through the Intracoastal Waterway. The views are amazing, and it’s hands-down our favorite trip of the year.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I really enjoy volunteering, and I’m currently serving as treasurer for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. Most of my free time is spent with my two boys and my husband.

Anna Morozova | Business Development Manager, M&P Yacht Centre Education: BBA, Sauder School of Business Advanced Leadership program

BBA, Sauder School of Business Advanced Leadership program Years in the marine industry: 14

What first drew you to the marine industry?

The people! Boaters embody a unique spirit, a daring DNA that drives them to seize life’s adventures with both hands on the helm. They navigate through the unpredictable waters ahead, bravely facing tumultuous waves and fierce headwinds—a determination I find truly inspiring. My husband’s family has cherished and nurtured the legacy of M&P since 1957, and it fills my heart with pride to know that our family carries this proud torch forward today and into the future.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

To me, the art of ongoing relationship building stands as one of my most meaningful accomplishments, as it transcends being a mere one-time event; it’s a continual process I value each day. Cultivating deep connections extends far beyond simply engaging with customers. It’s also about developing strong partnerships with the talented manufacturers who craft the stunning boats we proudly represent. This also involves forging close bonds with my dedicated team members. It’s this vital human connection that weaves us all together in a tapestry of shared experiences and mutual success.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

Navigating the marine industry as a young woman was quite a daunting challenge for me, especially given my lack of experience at the time. I frequently encountered the prevailing stigma that suggested young women weren’t cut out for roles in this field, particularly in the service department where I began.

I focused on understanding the individual communication styles and preferences of my coworkers. By taking the time to learn how each person absorbed information, I was able to tailor my approach in a way that resonated with them. This intentional strategy helped me build rapport and trust, allowing us to collaboratively develop a concrete plan to move forward and embrace necessary changes in our processes. Ultimately, it was a journey of patience and understanding that gradually opened doors for me.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don’t let fear hold you back; you don’t require a deep well of technical knowledge to begin. The key is to take that first step and allow your understanding to grow as you move forward. Be curious and actively seek out information. Make an effort to familiarize yourself with the essential areas that contribute to the overall operation.

Take the initiative to engage with colleagues, attend workshops, and explore resources available to you, whether they are online or in-person. Remember, growth often comes from taking risks and stepping outside your comfort zone.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I have a deep passion for reading and prioritize an “always learning” mindset. I find immense joy in immersing myself in well-written business and psychology books. They not only improve my understanding of human behavior and leadership but also provide practical insights I can apply in various aspects of my personal and professional development. Each book I read becomes an opportunity to explore new ideas and perspectives, fueling my curiosity and desire for knowledge.

Tricia Niebuhr | General Manager, Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons, LLC Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, University of Redlands

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, University of Redlands Years in the marine industry: 19 years

19 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Sales administrator, director of sales operations and dealer services and brand director at Brunswick Corporation, director of sales and VP of sales and operations at Coach Marine Group, and director of sales and VP of sales at Vanderbilt Luxury Pontoons.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

When I joined Brunswick shortly after its acquisition of Harris Kayot Marine, I was energized by the unique opportunity to help a small, family-owned company transition into a world-class marine corporation. It offered an ideal platform to learn rapidly about manufacturing, contribute meaningfully, and serve as a bridge between consumer insights and innovative product design.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Customer-centric design is everything. Understanding why customers choose certain features is just as important as knowing what they choose. Relationships are the backbone of the business. Success in the marine industry depends on long-term relationships built on trust, transparency, and follow-through. Adaptability is essential in a cyclical market. Staying nimble with planning, staffing, and strategy has been critical to navigating uncertainty and maintaining resilience. Cross-functional collaboration delivers better products. When silos are broken down, the result is a smarter, more complete product that performs better in the market. You’re not just selling boats, you’re selling fun.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Helping shift the mindset around pontoons within a dealer sales organization. As a factory trainer, I saw firsthand how many salespeople had little enthusiasm for pontoons. Through training, storytelling, and real-world perspective, I helped those same salespeople see the innovation, versatility, and customer joy that pontoons offer. Years later, one of the most successful dealers I worked with told me that my training had inspired his team to not only accept pontoons but to become passionate advocates for them, which ultimately led to greater profitability for his dealership.

That mindset shift is something I’m deeply proud of. When people believe in the product, they connect with customers on a whole different level, and that connection drives everything forward.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Let your passion for your brand be your strength. Stay true to your values, be persistent in your goals, and don’t be afraid to speak up—even if it means being a little stubborn when it counts. I’ve found that when your conviction is grounded in insight and care, people eventually listen.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

The marine industry is full of opportunity, and now is an exciting time to be part of it. Whether you’re starting with an OEM, supplier, or dealership, take every opportunity to learn as much as you can about how the organization works and what your end customer values. Be curious, ask questions, and seek out cross-functional experiences.

A mentor told me, “Knowledge is power,” and that has held true throughout my career. The more you understand, the more valuable you become—not just to your company, but in your ability to contribute meaningfully, adapt to change, and lead with confidence. Stay engaged, stay open, and never underestimate the impact your perspective can have in shaping the future of this industry.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

I love freshwater lakes where the water is clear and blue—there’s something incredibly peaceful about that setting. Some of the most beautiful lakes I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy are in northern Michigan and Idaho.

Amanda Noon | Vice President/Co-Owner, David Walters Yachts Education: St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas High School Years in the marine industry: 11 Years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I grew up boating in Fort Lauderdale and have always had a passion for being on the water. Yachting was a big part of the lifestyle around me, and I was naturally drawn to it. That love for boating turned into a career when I joined David Walters Yachts in 2014.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

This industry has taught me the value of patience, persistence, and relationships. Every deal is different, every client has unique needs, and success often comes down to how well you listen and adapt. I’ve also learned that integrity is everything—doing the right thing, even when it’s inconvenient, always pays off in the long run.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Taking ownership of David Walters Yachts in 2016 was the most defining moment of my career. To go from having no industry experience to leading a well-established yacht brokerage is something I’ll always be proud of. It’s a reflection of hard work, mentorship, and the belief that anything is possible when you show up every day ready to give it your all.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

No, it wasn’t difficult. I was fortunate enough to work alongside Dave and Betsy Walters early in my career. They were incredibly supportive mentors who shared their knowledge, values, and passion for the industry. Their guidance gave me a strong foundation and made it feel natural to grow within the business.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to show other women that there is no one path to success and that even in industries where we’re underrepresented, we can lead, grow, and make meaningful change. I want to be the example that says, “You don’t have to have it all figured out, you just have to start.”

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know; just start. Ask questions, stay curious, and be willing to put in the work. This is an industry where hands-on experience goes a long way. Surround yourself with people who support your growth. You belong here just as much as anyone else, and your unique perspective is a strength.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Fort Lauderdale. Being a native, I have a deep appreciation for the beautiful waterways that define this city. I’ve grown up on the water here, so it’s always meaningful to reflect on the memories made throughout my childhood while seeing how much the area has evolved. There’s something grounding and full circle about boating in the place where it all began for me.

Capt. Vicki Norman | Marine Division President, Digital Throttle Education: BA, San Diego State

BA, San Diego State Years in the marine industry: 31 years

31 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Powerboat Magazine, WaterCraft World, Power & Motoryacht and Trailer Boats. I helped launch Speedboat and Sportboat Magazine, and I am a current New Member Captain Trainer for Freedom Boat Club.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

Boating was passed down to me by my parents. I was born in Florida while they were having a custom glass-bottom boat built—part of their plan to start a boating business in St. Croix. From the beginning, life on the water was just part of who I was.

In college, while working as a waterski instructor, I participated in a photo shoot with Correct Craft and Connelly Skis. Watching the crew from these two iconic companies, how much fun they had and how passionate they were, lit a spark in me. I realized I wanted to do something I loved just as much in the industry that I loved.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Hard work and a good attitude go a long way. Skills can be taught—attitude can’t. My first job out of college came from Jerry Nordskog of Powerboat Magazine, who created a role for me because he believed in my potential. I said yes to every challenge, advertising, editorial, and even hands-on work, such as building gauges at the Nordskog Competition Center, to get my foot in the door. That mindset of jumping in wherever needed earned respect, opened doors, and showed me that opportunity often follows effort.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

The most rewarding part of my career has been seeing the success of those I’ve believed in, hired, or mentored—especially women in the marine and automotive industries. As a USCG Capt. and Freedom Boat Club new member trainer, I’m also incredibly proud to help inspire women to get on the water, teaching them to drive and master their boating skills to build confidence and truly enjoy the sport. Watching them grow, both professionally and personally, and then go on to inspire others—that ripple effect is what motivates me most.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

It’s been rewarding, not difficult. Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with inspiring, successful leaders who took the time to mentor and encourage me. Jerry Nordskog, Wiley Poole, Warren Kosikov, and Bryan Robb were especially influential in shaping my path. Their belief in me opened doors and fueled my growth, and I’m deeply grateful for their support.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Let your passion show. When you truly love what you do, it comes through in your work. Passion drives results and opens doors. Set goals and own your path. You are your own best advocate, know your worth. Be clear about what you want and don’t be afraid to ask for it. Growth requires readiness. Don’t fear someone being ready to take your place. That’s not a threat, it’s how you grow.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Stand-up paddle surfing, SCUBA diving, beach time with my husband, Todd, and our dogs, Teak and Saylor.

Maggie Nunley | Senior Director, Product & Operations, Marinalife & Snag-A-Slip Education: M.A., International Relations from the University of St Andrews in Scotland

M.A., International Relations from the University of St Andrews in Scotland Years in the Marine Industry: 8 years

8 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Product and technology manager at Oasis Marinas (former parent company of Marinalife & Snag-A-Slip), managed product development for Snag-A-Slip and Marinalife, and led IT systems and technology implementations across Oasis Marinas’ network.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the biggest lessons has been the importance of adaptability. No two marinas, boaters, or seasons are alike, and building products that work across such a diverse landscape requires flexibility, empathy, and constant iteration. I’ve also learned how important relationships and trust are in this industry—it’s a close-knit community, and collaboration is everything.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Leading the transition of Snag-A-Slip to a fully custom-built reservation platform and launching its first mobile app stand out. These projects completely reshaped how our customers and marina partners interact with the platform. It was rewarding to build something that not only improved the user experience but also directly supported the growth and success of our marina partners.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

Coming from a non-boating background, there was a learning curve, especially around the terminology and operational nuances of marinas and boating. But the marine industry is filled with incredibly welcoming and knowledgeable people who are happy to share what they know. That support made the transition much smoother than I expected.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to show that you don’t need a traditional background to make an impact. There’s space for different perspectives in this industry, and sometimes it’s the people who come in with fresh eyes that help drive the biggest changes. I’m originally from New Mexico and came into the marine world after working in a cybersecurity technology startup—about as far from marinas as you can get. But I found a place here by bringing my skills to the technology side of the industry. I try to be open, collaborative, and encouraging, especially to women who are just starting out or exploring new paths.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Chesapeake Bay will always be special to me. It’s where I got my start in the marina industry, and it offers such a wide variety of places to explore, from quiet anchorages to vibrant waterfront towns. These days, I love getting out on the water closer to home on eastern Long Island, whether it’s sailing in the bay or enjoying the views from shore. There’s something timeless and restorative about this coast.

Freya Olsen | Senior Director Of Engagement, Marine Retailers Association Of The Americas (Mraa) Education: BA in Communications, Lake Forest College

BA in Communications, Lake Forest College Years in the marine industry: 21 years

21 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held within those companies: Head sailing master/race committee at Crystal Lake Yacht Club, head Opti coach at Lake Forest Sailing, and integrated marketing coordinator, grow boating manager, senior program manager of Discover Boating, assistant director of Discover Boating, and director of industry relations at NMMA.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that change is not just inevitable – it’s essential. The marine industry, like many others, is constantly evolving. Whether it’s emerging technology, shifting consumer expectations or economic and cultural changes, we’re always adapting. With change comes opportunity and those who embrace it are often the ones who grow the most.

Another lesson I’ve learned, and it is perhaps the one that has most defined my career journey, is the power of relationships. Building authentic connections has been the foundation of my career and one of my greatest sources of joy. My dad used to tell me, “People who like each other find ways to do business together,” and while that is likely true in any industry, it’s especially true in the marine industry. Our industry is one built on trust, shared passion, and mutual respect.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

In 2017, I was charged with bringing to life the first Grow Boating (Discover Boating) Marketing Summit. I tried to envision every aspect of the event, from marketing and communications to operational planning, to the onsite and post-event experience all through the lens of the attendee.

The inaugural year was a success, and the industry really embraced the event. We grew from a three-hour event with 60 people in attendance in our first year to a full-day event with over 215 marine marketers and industry executives in attendance in our final year.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

One hand for the ship, one hand for yourself. This saying reminds me how important it is to balance the work you do for your company with the work you do to invest in your own professional growth. It’s easy to become so immersed in our roles that, at times we forget to nurture our own development. Professional development and building a meaningful career require intention and that growth doesn’t happen just during regular business hours.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

It’s more about who I’m with than where I am; however, I grew up spending just about every weekend on the Gulf of Mexico and Intracoastal sailing and powerboating with family and friends. I also had the good fortune of spending my summers in Northern Michigan, so the Great Lakes and inland lakes hold a special place in my heart, especially for racing sailboats. If we’re talking a destination, boating in the Abaco Islands truly brings me peace and is an experience everyone should have.

Bridget Pinsonneault | Director Of People Operations, Marinemax Education: BS, University of South Florida

BS, University of South Florida Years in the marine industry: 3 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was instantly captivated by the idea of working in a field where people genuinely get excited about what they do. It’s not champagne and exotic cruises, though that misconception makes for a good icebreaker. It’s fun being part of a community that is passionate about the water and the lifestyle around it.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

There’s always more to learn. The marine industry is incredibly diverse, not just in the people but also in the roles, regions, and customers we serve. From different types of boats and regional markets to emerging technologies and evolving efficiencies, every day presents new insights and challenges.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Launching a company-wide survey to gather honest feedback stands out. Our team is so spread out that getting a clear picture of how people felt was tough. The survey gave us powerful insights and helped spark positive changes that genuinely improved both work and life for everyone involved.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

Yes and no. The marine industry is unique because people rarely leave once they’re in, so there is a great deal of experience and loyalty. The flip side is that it’s tough for newcomers to break in, and at times, fresh ideas can be scarce. We need more diverse perspectives and voices to keep pushing the industry forward.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women by showing that their unique perspectives and talents are not only welcome but essential in the marine industry. This field has traditionally been male-dominated. Too often, women are steered toward expected or limited roles. I want to challenge that narrative by encouraging women to pursue the positions they’re truly passionate about. I’m especially proud of my youngest sister, who recently earned a S.T.E.M. scholarship to study electrical engineering. Her dream is to work in the marine industry, specializing in large vessel electrical infrastructure. She’s a perfect example of the future we’re building—where women are shaping the industry in powerful and innovative ways.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Jump in, the water’s fine! Don’t hesitate to ask for growth opportunities and to take the helm, navigating your career path.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

The Intracoastal Waterway around Siesta and Longboat Key. Give me a sandbar, snacks, sunscreen, and a set of Kadima paddles and I’m set.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

When I’m not on the field coaching Little League, you’ll find me at the gym, climbing the stair stepper while listening to an audiobook and online shopping. Multitasking at its finest!

Chantal Robin | Vice-President Business Development, Northpoint Commercial Finance Education: University of Montreal – Finance

University of Montreal – Finance Years in the marine industry: More than 30 years

More than 30 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Executive account manager at ITT Commercial Finance, portfolio manager at Deutsche Bank, and vice president of operations at TCF Commercial Finance.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was initially motivated by the challenges that allowed me to learn more about the marine industry and wanted to play a role in supporting the industry’s growth. I have always been impressed with the people who work in the marine space and their dynamic impact on communities and promoting their lifestyle.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Gaining experience often involved adapting to change, prioritizing effective communication and delivering service in a timely manner. Through the constantly evolving industry and their enthusiasm, our marine customers have taught us strong resilience and passion.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

I have had many opportunities throughout my career to manage diverse teams, resulting in the launching of new projects and portfolios, but nothing has made me prouder than a satisfied customer. Whether it’s finding a solution to a specific need or gaining the trust of a new customer, building strong foundations for long-term relationships is always a privilege.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

From my perspective, the marine industry seeks a personalized customer experience. They look for trust and loyalty. It’s never been an issue to establish meaningful connections with them and engage in open communication despite economic downturns. The key elements in building my career can be summarized by adaptability and commitment to listening and learning from experience.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Be a champion of celebrating accomplishments, making sure ideas are heard and recognizing contributions. I’d like to push women to take on new challenges and opportunities and believe in their ability to succeed. Let’s take on leadership roles and be a model and offer guidance and network opportunities.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Be flexible and make sure your work-life balance is strong. Let’s encourage each other and provide feedback. Become experts and remain open and positive.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Exploring the East Coast of Canada is always a special treat, but nothing beats a day on the water with my family in the Mont-Tremblant area.

Terri Schneider | Business Operations Manager, Revel Boats Education: MBA, Florida Southern College and Marketing, University of Central Florida

MBA, Florida Southern College and Marketing, University of Central Florida Years in the marine industry: 21 years

21 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Marketing assistant, PR and communications coordinator, marketing coordinator, and senior marketing communications coordinator at Nautique Boat Company, strategic analyst at Correct Craft, manager of programs at Watershed Innovations, and manager of programs at Correct Craft.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned in the marine industry?

There are so many lessons learned. Early in my career, it was learning to keep a 30,000-foot view, as our CEO would remind me in our weekly marketing meetings. Another one was self-awareness. I was never one to care what people thought until I realized that the higher you went, the more it mattered. Then, learning to manage people when you have high expectations. The hardest lesson by far is to seek to understand first, especially when you are a natural problem solver. I’m not sure how that one hasn’t gotten me into trouble. Lastly, always trust your gut; it’s not wrong, but saying that means things take time and may not be on your timetable.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

My most significant achievement recently was the birth of a new brand in the pontoon segment, Revel Boats. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a business plan and then accept a new position with areas of responsibility that are brand new for me. It’s been a lot of fun, and I’m grateful I leaped at the opportunity.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

By being authentic, attending industry events, and speaking up to give others courage. Plenty of us are more than willing to mentor, lend an ear, grab coffee, or do whatever is needed. We are in this together. I’m grateful to ladies like Angela Pilkington, Amy Mauzy, and Natalie Carrera.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Find a mentor, but more importantly, make sure the company you work for aligns with your values and morals. It makes a difference.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

My top place is lobstering in Key West, where I go on my yearly trip. Now that I’ve moved to East Tennessee, I can’t wait to explore.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

My heart lies with my alma mater, the UCF Knights, so I enjoy football and basketball games. I am also the College of Business Alumni Chair, and I have the opportunity to mentor the next generation. Go Knights! I also enjoy the outdoors, staying healthy and fit, and learning more about holistic health practices.

Lana Bostic Sinclair | Transportation Supervisor, Chaparral & Robalo Boats Education: High School Graduate

High School Graduate Years in the marine industry: 35 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

My father, Freeman (Buddy) Bostic, introduced me to the marine industry at an early age as he built his career, retiring after 31 years as director of manufacturing for Chaparral and Robalo Boats. His passion for building high-quality boats and excitement about new boat models left a lasting impression on me. At 18, I joined the company he loved and gained valuable experience in various departments, eventually transitioning to the transportation department. Today, I share his excitement with my family, proudly pointing out our products as we pass dealerships, spot them on the water, or see them being transported.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

I have learned that communication, teamwork, and a willingness to accept and adapt to constant change are keys to success.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Being employed with Chaparral and Robalo boats for 35 years is an achievement I take great pride in. It is also an honor to be nominated for Boating Industry‘s Women Making Waves and I am proud to represent our company. It is my father’s example of leadership and tireless work ethic that has guided me and contributed greatly to my success.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

My career has gone smoothly because I’ve always treated others with respect, and in return, I’ve earned theirs. I’m lucky to work with a great team and have had supportive role models who have guided and encouraged me along the way.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

Leading by example through hard work and a positive, can-do attitude.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Adapt to change, embrace learning, build strong relationships with teammates and value the importance of every role.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I spend most weekends at the racetrack with family and friends, cheering my son on as he races go-karts. I also enjoy relaxing at the beach or by the pool.

Josie Tucci | VP Marketing and GM North America, Rightboat.com Education: BS in International Business

BS in International Business Years in the marine industry: 28 years

28 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Sales and marketing assistant at MACIF Centre de Voile, sales and marketing specialist at Dufour Yachts, product manager at The Moorings, brand manager at Sunsail, marketing and distribution director at TUI Marine, VP of marketing at MarineMax, general manager at The Moorings, and VP of sales and marketing at Travelopia.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

It’s a very global industry with lots of opportunities to work abroad and meet different cultures if you say ‘yes’ when the door opens and work hard. There are a ton of different roles for different skill sets, and whether you are a boater or not, you will enjoy the passion for being on the water of those around you. When I started, there weren’t as many initiatives supporting women and young talent as there are now and I am a big supporter of those.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Navigating the merging of the two biggest brands in the charter industry and ensuring that the differentiation strategy led to a great customer experience, as well as revenue and profit growth. We invested in customer and brand research, included team members from around the globe, and together built a successful business that thrives today. Hard work and a lot of fun.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

I was fortunate to be able to accept international opportunities, partly because I chose not to have children. Learning another language was also key to my career path. There’s no doubt it was and still is a male dominated industry, but I never really saw that as a barrier, except perhaps for pay equality on occasion. I think gender inequality has improved a lot in our industry and will continue to do so with a lot more communication and support now.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

To show that you don’t have to grow up boating to be part of the industry. Also, you can use your influence to support other women and their career development in any field.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Take the leap when opportunities arise, ask questions, find supportive mentors and ask them for advice. Networking is fun in our industry, so join an association and get involved!

What is your favorite place to go boating?

The British Virgin Islands, closely followed by Croatia. I’ve recently been to Belize, Tahiti and Seychelles and they are really stunning boating bucketlist destinations.

Tiffany Walker | General Manager, HTX Watersports Education: BS in Nursing

BS in Nursing Years in the marine industry: 7 years

7 years Other companies you have worked for in the marine industry and titles you held at those companies: Administrative manager of the service department at Darryl Moore’s Marine.

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I was first introduced to the marine industry when I met my now-husband while working at my first boat dealership. What started as just a job quickly became something much more meaningful. The boating industry not only brought me a career—it created the foundation of my family. Since then, it has been at the center of our lives.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

One of my most memorable experiences was becoming a Master Certified Technician so I could better support our service team when needed. I took pride in stepping up, especially when manufacturer service bulletins were released. I had my husband take me dock-to-dock so I could personally address these issues for our clients and minimize the impact on their boating experience.

It was a true “girl power” moment every time I was the one jumping off the boat to make the repairs. Being able to step in, get my hands dirty, and directly help our customers reminded me why I love this industry—it’s about dedication, teamwork, and doing whatever it takes to support the people we serve.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

Yes, it definitely had its challenges. My husband has been in the industry for over 17 years, so in the beginning, it was difficult to step out of his shadow and establish my own path. Building relationships based on my own reputation rather than being seen as an extension of his was something I had to work hard to achieve.

Additionally, leading a service department as a woman in a role that is traditionally male dominated brought its own set of obstacles. It’s not the norm, and at times, that meant I had to prove myself more than others. But those experiences pushed me to grow, and I’m proud of the respect I’ve earned and the work I’ve done to help shift expectations in this industry.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

I hope to inspire other women by showing that it’s possible to succeed and lead in roles that have traditionally been male dominated. I want women to see that they belong in every part of this industry. By staying confident, working hard, and leading with integrity, I hope to break down barriers and create more space for women to grow, lead, and be respected—not just for showing up, but for the quality of their work and the value they bring.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

I enjoy watching a good baseball game and reading psychological thrillers. I also spend time journaling in my Bible, which helps me grow and reflect spiritually. And when time allows—and if my kids choose to hang out with me—you can usually find me crushing them in a board game.

Marlee Yommer | Parts Manager & Service Writer, Harborside Marina Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management

Bachelor’s degree in business management Years in the marine industry: 4 years

What first drew you to the marine industry?

I kind of fell into this job, although I love being on the water. It’s cool to be in a male-dominated industry and prove that I’m just as good at this.

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned working in the marine industry?

Discipline and efficiency are essential, and it’s so important to pay attention to even the smallest details.

If you had to choose one memorable achievement in the marine industry, what would it be and why?

Really being able to fulfill the need for my role and feeling like I’m indispensable here. Also, completing the Spader Parts and Service Manager training was a big milestone for me.

Was it difficult to navigate a career in this industry?

I don’t find it difficult to navigate a career where I am at. I have a great support system within my company. However, it does become difficult when facing stereotypes and assumptions that I am not the person to get the information from. I’ve worked hard to prove myself and show that I belong here.

How do you hope to inspire other women in the marine industry?

By being a good example of what a woman in marine service can accomplish with the right attitude. I love my job, and I learn something new every day.

What advice do you have for women starting their careers in the marine industry?

Speak up for yourself and stay confident in what you’re doing. Don’t ever be afraid to ask a question.

What is your favorite place to go boating?

Mystic, Connecticut. It’s beautiful and always a great place to get out on the water.

What are some of your favorite non-boating hobbies?

Reading books, exercising, and enjoying new places with my pup.