NMMA seeks Minneapolis Innovation Award entries

Adam QuandtNovember 5, 2024

The deadline for entries into the 2025 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards is Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in five product categories, including the new electric boat category:

  • Aluminum and Non-Fiberglass Fishing Boats
  • Electric Boats (20 ft. and under)
  • Fiberglass Fishing Boats
  • Pontoon Boats
  • Furnishings

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

  • Innovation Award signage—identifying your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders
  • Product review before top marine journalists
  • Recognition in the Show Guide
  • Display along Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the boat show

Entry is open through December 17, 2024. For complete program details, visit the Minneapolis Innovation Awards page. Contact Rachel Harmon with questions.

