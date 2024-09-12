Palm Beach International Boat Show opens applications for Gives Back Grant Program

Now through October 18, nonprofit organizations across Palm Beach County can apply for the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back $500,000 grant program. Founded in 2023, the grant program helps support environmental and marine education programs, and waterfront projects in Palm Beach County. The program is a collaboration between the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC), the owner of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, and Informa, the producer of the show.

Grant proceeds will be used to fund projects that will positively impact thousands of lives in Palm Beach County through inspiring educational programs and waterfront projects. Last year, Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back awarded proceeds to 25 nonprofit organizations. Grantees included Loggerhead Marinelife Center, ANGARI Foundation, Palm Beach State College Foundation, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, and the Youth Sailing Foundation of the Palm Beaches.

“Our mission is to promote and protect the sound growth of the marine industry in Palm Beach County for the benefit and education of the community and the environment,” said Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the MIAPBC. “We hope to help foster a future where knowledge and stewardship go hand in hand to protect and enrich our community.”

Grant programs will be considered for up to $25,000 per nonprofit organization annually. Programs that will be funded include educational activities, curriculum development, field trips, outreach, in-house programs, and other related activities. In addition, programs that enhance the Palm Beach County waterfront, such as public art, cultural activities, and small capital projects, will be considered.

Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back is funded through the proceeds from the annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, which include ticket sales, optional add-on donations, and other boat show-related endeavors. The boat show has been produced for more than 40 years and has a major economic impact on the region. It is a much-loved, annual tradition for residents of the region and is widely known to be among a handful of must-attend, major boating events in the world.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show has always given back to the community through sponsorships and underwriting of organizations,” explained Rena Blades, director of community and government affairs for the boat show. “We are excited to continue the tradition of community giving to ensure that our coastal communities are understood, valued, and protected for generations to come.” To apply, and for more information on eligibility, requirements, and criteria, please visit marinepbc.org/grant-program/.