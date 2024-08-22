Forest River announces management updates
Forest River, manufacturer of pontoons, RVs and commercial vehicles, recently announced changes to its leadership team.
Founder and CEO Pete Liegl announced three leadership changes:
- Chief Financial Officer Darrel Ritchie will lead corporate management. Having started with Forest River in 2002, the company said Ritchie is poised to continue the Forest River commitment to excellence.
- David Wright, another 22-year veteran, will assume management of Forest River’s Commercial Division.
- Doug Gaeddert, who has run Forest River’s towable divisions for more than 25 years, will now oversee the company’s entire RV division.
“I believe it is important to envision the future and plan for a smooth transition for the continued legacy of Forest River, Inc.,” Liegl said. “I will remain fully engaged and devote significant time to help the incoming leaders.