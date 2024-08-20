AMI certifies 18 Clean and Resilient Marina professionals

The Association of Marina Industries has certified the following 16 new marina personnel and 2 other marine industry leaders as Clean & Resilient Marina Professionals:

Sondra Groom, St. Andrews Marina

Norman Whippy, Safe Harbor Marina Bay Boston

Adam Moody, Wilson Landing Marina, Palmetto Bluff

Andrea Valenzuela, Waterview Marina

Stephan Szymanski, Wilson Landing

Jennifer Cognet, Pier 66

Tania Briceno, Antioch Marina

Mark DeCosta, Town of Palm Beach Marina

Chase Redig, Palm Coast Marina

David Wirth, St. Petersburg Municipal Marina

Marcus Rue, MSA Professional Services, Inc.

Alex Castellini, Marine Max

Erick Castro, Marina Pez Vela Quepos

Gregory Hoffman, Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club

Andrew Connell, Safe Harbor Shelburne Shipyard

Charlie Jarvis, Pikes Bay Marina

Donna Bjarnson, Diversified Yacht Services, Inc.

Greg Weycamp, Edgewater Resources

The participants completed an online course over 4 days to receive their certification. The intensive course taught federal regulatory requirements, best management practices, and green techniques for operating a marina that places minimal impact on its natural surroundings and sets itself up to be resilient as the environment changes.

The course was taught by industry leaders Margaret Boshek, Senior Coastal Engineer at Moffat & Nichol and Tom Delotto, Senior Director – Safety & Compliance at Suntex.

Upon receiving the CRMP designation, these professionals are eligible to self-certify their marinas as Clean and Resilient. Self-certification involves a lengthy review of all aspects of the marina facility and operations, submission of copies of federally required permits and plans, and a photo inventory of clean practices.

To date, AMI recognizes 166 Certified Clean and Resilient Professionals and has accredited 64 Clean and Resilient Marinas.

The next CRMP course will be held at the Landing School in Maine, November 12-14 followed by a training prior to AMI’s Annual Conference & Expo in Fort Lauderdale, January 27-28.

For more information on upcoming Clean & Resilient Marina Professional training visit Association of Marina Industries (AMI) (marinaassociation.org).