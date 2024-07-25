Airmar SmartBoat solution achieves OneNet certification

Airmar Technology Corporation recently announced their SmartBoat Solution has achieved OneNet certification, the third generation NMEA Standard for marine data interfacing and networking. Airmar said SmartBoat is the only marine electronics solution that integrates devices using current, future, and legacy standards including NMEA 0183, NMEA 2000, and OneNet.

In addition to utilizing Ethernet technology for a more robust and faster data exchange platform than the widely adopted NMEA 2000, OneNet advantages include easier integration of marine electronics with onboard and internet-based systems via IP networking, enhanced security with encrypted features, and improved interoperability and compatibility among different manufacturers’ marine electronics.

“Airmar’s SmartBoat Solution is a leading example of innovative technology that is designed to simplify the management of onboard systems, improve navigation and safety, and enhance the overall boating experience,” stated Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. “As the industry adapts to the new OneNet standard, the benefits of more integrated, efficient, and advanced marine systems will become increasingly apparent,” continued Reedenauer.

“Airmar is a longtime supporter of the NMEA standards. Having the first product to achieve OneNet certification demonstrates our commitment to advancing the capabilities of marine electronics,” stated Jennifer Matsis, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Airmar.