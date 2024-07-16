Suntex purchases Marine Emporium Landing

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it expanded its Channel Islands Harbor holdings with the purchase of Marine Emporium Landing in Oxnard, California.



Drawing almost one million guests per year, Marine Emporium Landing is the most visited location in the Harbor. Its marina consists of 12 slips for vessels ranging from 30- to 100-feet, all of which are leased to tenants that include whale watching, sportfishing, island touring and event charters. The property also consists of three buildings with 38,500 square feet of mixed office and retail tenants, including a sailing school, a yacht broker, real estate businesses, a dentist and several of the premier restaurants in Channel Islands Harbor.



“Marine Emporium Landing is a beloved local anchor for sightseeing, shopping, dining and more, and we’re excited to take over that legacy as we continue to grow our presence in Channel Islands Harbor,” said Mike Warntjes, Senior Vice President of Operations, Suntex Marinas. “This area is a gateway to rich natural beauty and serves as a central, accessible location for recreation and commerce for many locals and visitors, and Suntex hopes to maximize these advantages and grow Marine Emporium Landing to new heights.”



Channel Islands Harbor is located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. The harbor serves as a gateway to Channel Islands National Park which regularly hosts more than 250,000 visitors annually. Marine Emporium Landing is situated on the western side of Channel Islands Harbor, approximately 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport, making for an easy and enjoyable destination for travelers and locals alike.



The purchase of Marine Emporium Landing represents the fifth Suntex acquisition in Channel Islands Harbor, with prior purchases being Bahia Marina, Peninsula Yacht Marina, Seaside Boatyard and Westport Marina.