David Cook named Arizona State Legislator of the Year by NMMA

Arizona State Representative David Cook has been awarded the Arizona State Legislator of the Year Award by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for his support of the recreational boating and fishing industry.

The award recognizes Representative Cook’s leadership in advocating for policies that support the boating industry, protect boaters, and create safer environments for everyone on the water. Specifically, Representative Cook has proactively worked to support the recreational boating and fishing industry through his support of common-sense boater education policy. “

“As a lifetime boat owner just minutes away from fabulous Lake Roosevelt, I am honored to receive the Legislator of the Year award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association for my work on H.B. 2149.” Representative Cook stated.

Representative Cook, alongside Senator Brian Fernandez, sponsored HB 2149: Watercraft operation; minors; safety education. Arizona is one of five states without a state-wide mandate on boater education. HB 2149 would have established boater education for those born on or after January 1, 2007 operating a vessel 50 horsepower or higher. The Grand Canyon State is home to over 126,000 registered boats, boasting $2.2 billion in annual economic impact for the state.

As Chair of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, Representative Cook solidified support among colleagues for HB 2149. Bringing in both the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department, the legislation gained bipartisan support and made it out of committee with a 9-2 vote in favor. When the bill made it to the House floor, Representative Cook continued to gain support for HB 2149 with both Republicans and Democrats. HB 2149 overwhelmingly passed the House with a 40-17 vote in favor.

“Representative Cook has been an ardent supporter of boating safety across Arizona,” said Rachel Fischer, manager of western policy and engagement for NMMA. “In addition to building a strong coalition within the Arizona House, he worked to organize support for boating safety legislation from stakeholders including the Maricopa County Sherriff’s Department. NMMA is proud to award Representative Cook with the Arizona Legislator of the Year Award, and we look forward to working with him in the future.”

Representative Cook lives in Globe, Arizona, and has been representing District 7 since 2017. District 7 is home to recreational fishing and boating, including Theodore Roosevelt Lake on the Salt River.