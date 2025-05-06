Trader Interactive featured image boat

Boatmart is making waves as the fastest growing marine marketplace in the U.S.

The StaffMay 6, 2025

Sponsored content provided by Trader Interactive

If you haven’t heard about Boatmart yet, we’re a consumer-obsessed marketplace designed to connect serious boat buyers with dealers like you. Our focus is on relevance and transparency, helping you maximize your inventory’s visibility with no gimmicks, no games.

We’re experiencing rapid and significant growth, driven by our focus on customer value and market insights.

● Marketplace visits are up 339% YOY

● Qualified dealer leads are up 213% YOY

● Google search activity it is up 1445% YOY

Access Real In-Market Boat Buyers
Boatmart connects your inventory with high-intent buyers through unlimited listings and videos, delivering lower-funnel leads that drive sales.

Introducing Pay Per Lead
Tired of rising subscription costs? Our new model keeps costs predictable—just a modest monthly fee plus payment only for qualified leads, helping you save money while maintaining lead quality.

Powerful Lead Management
With free access to TraderTraxx, you can optimize listings, gain consumer insights, and manage leads seamlessly for better conversions.

Industry-Backed Growth
Partnering with leaders like BoatUS, MRAA, and Captain Sandy, we amplify your visibility in the marine space.

Join us in reshaping the marine marketplace experience —maximize your ROI with a smarter, season-proof solution. Learn More & Contact Us.

Get On Board With Our New Pay Per Lead Model

We know that dealers are looking for an alternative marine marketplace that is more flexible and collaborative.

We want to share our ideas and be open about the way we work. To take the guesswork out of marketplaces and show you exactly how to optimize listings, track performance, and drive response.

This year we are rolling out a new pay-per-lead model. This means that in addition to a modest monthly service fee, you will only pay for leads from real, in-market boat buyers. This gives you more control and helps you manage costs effectively and more predictably while ensuring lead quality.

We want to give you the chance to try our marketplace for yourself so we are offering new dealers an exclusive launch offer. Book a call to find out more!

The StaffMay 6, 2025

Related Articles

NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association

NMMA data report reflects slowing demand, cautious optimism

May 6, 2025
MJM Yacht

Dealer adds MJM Yachts at New York and Connecticut locations

May 6, 2025
Garmin AIS feature

Garmin AIS messaging feature aids in whale protection efforts

May 6, 2025
Mack Boring New Jersey headquarters

Mack Boring acquires headquarters facility in NJ

May 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.