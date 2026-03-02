Sure-Seal Connections Begins Partnership with Powell

Sure-Seal Connections, manufacturer of rugged, sealed electrical connectors, announced a new distribution partnership with Powell, a distributor of custom-engineered electrical equipment and solutions. Through this agreement, Powell will expand access to Sure-Seal’s proven connector technology across agriculture, mining and construction.

“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for Sure-Seal Connections,” said Rob Venango, Director at Sure-Seal Connections, in a news release. “Powell’s reputation and reach, combined with Sure-Seal’s rugged interconnect technology, make this a powerful combination for our customers.”

“We are excited to distribute Sure-Seal’s proven interconnect products, giving our customers access to reliable sealed connector solutions designed for harsh environments,” added Ryan Milligan, Director of Business Development, Powell Agricultural Solutions. “Adding Sure-Seal to our distribution portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver durable, high-performance connectivity solutions to mission-critical applications.”

This partnership enhances customer access to Sure-Seal’s IP67-rated connectors by leveraging Powell’s distribution network, according to the company.