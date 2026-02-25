Off The Hook Yachts Acquires APEX

AI-powered marine marketplace Off The Hook YS Inc. has just signed a definitive agreement to acquire APEX, a South Florida marine service, storage and sales organization.

The acquisition is expected to close in 60 days pending customary due diligence. The transaction delivers four strategically located South Florida facilities, a highly skilled full-service team and infrastructure.

A Game-Changing Service & Refurbishment Platform

The APEX facilities include four prime South Florida storage and service locations, haul-out capability up to 150 metric tons and vessels up to 130 feet, comprehensive in-house service teams covering nearly every aspect of repair, refit, and refurbishment, and capacity to process the vast majority of Off The Hook’s acquired inventory internally, according to the company.

“The integration of these capabilities is expected to generate millions of dollars in annual cost savings by eliminating third-party service dependencies, reducing transportation expenses, accelerating turnaround times, and enabling higher-quality refurbishments. This centralized approach enables Off The Hook to process more boats faster, standardize refurbishment quality, reduce cycle times from acquisition to resale, and scale inventory without proportional increases in overhead,” said Brian John, CEO of Off The Hook Yachts, in a news release.

Launching A Global Sales Destination

“This acquisition is fundamentally about operational dominance through infrastructure,” said Jason Ruegg, Founder of Off The Hook Yachts, in the release. “Facilities like these simply cannot be replicated in South Florida. Bringing this level of service, storage, and hauling capability in-house is a complete game changer for our efficiency, margins, and ability to scale.”

“This acquisition simultaneously delivers premier locations, elite talent, major cost savings, and operational capabilities that are extraordinarily rare. APEX has built an exceptional team, and I will always be grateful to Issy Perera, the founder and principal of The Apex Marine Group of Companies, and his organization, for working with us to make this transaction possible,” Ruegg added.

The transaction also includes representation of respected brands such as Pursuit for Miami, and Solace and Fountain from Ft. Pierce to Key West, according to the company.