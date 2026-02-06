Barr Marine Names Paul Smith New Sales and Marketing Manager

The StaffFebruary 6, 2026
barr marine
Paul Smith, sales and marketing manager, Barr Marine.

Natural Bridge, Virginia – based Barr Marine by EDM has appointed Paul Smith to manage the company’s sales and marketing. Smith took up the position on February 2, 2026.

Smith has over 30 years’ experience of technical sales and marketing knowledge in the marine engine parts and accessories business. Most recently Smith was the national/international sales manager for GLM Products. Prior to that, Smith owned a marine manufacturers’ representative company (Paul L. Smith & Assoc.) that specialized in marine engine parts and accessories.

“It’s great to work for the leading manufacturer of inboard Marine parts” said Smith, referring to Barr Marine by EDM.

