ABYC Standards Week launches today to advance boating safety

The StaffJanuary 13, 2026
ABYC Standards Week
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has kicked off its 17th annual Standards Week, taking place January 12-15.

This year, Standards Week brings marine industry professionals together in Charleston, South Carolina, to contribute to the development and revision of ABYC standards that support safer recreational boating.

“We’re excited to welcome industry experts from across the marine industry who volunteer their time and expertise to advance boating safety,” said John Adey, president of ABYC. “According to U.S. Coast Guard statistical reports, boat registrations are up 1% while boating deaths are down 2%, reflecting the collaborative work behind ABYC standards that help keep boating safe, reliable and enjoyable.”

ABYC standards are reviewed regularly by more than 400 volunteer industry experts to reflect emerging technologies, safety research and best practices.

Standards Week includes daily meetings of ABYC Project Technical Committees to discuss proposed new and revised standards under consideration for ABYC’s annually published Standards and Technical Information Reports for Small Craft.

This year’s Standards Week includes a new exploratory meeting focused on efoils and powered surfboards, following a request from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The following Project Technical Committees are meeting during the 2026 Standards Week:

  • Thermal Appliance
  • Electrical
  • Hull Performance
  • Fuel and Ventilation

