Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Elevate Summit preview

The StaffDecember 15, 2025
On this episode of the Insider Podcast, we dive into how the annual Elevate Summit can help you start 2026 strong. The industry conference offers attendees the chance to connect, collaborate, cultivate and celebrate in an exclusive, intimate community.

Join us January 18-20 in Orlando to propel your business and the entire recreational boating industry. Need some more reasons to register? Boating Industry Insider Host David Gee and Boating Industry Managing Editor Madelyn Hubbard have a few for you:

