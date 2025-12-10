Lightspeed announces 2025 Excellence and Innovation Awards

Lightspeed DMS recently announced the recipients of the 2025 Marine RECT (Repair Event Cycle Time) Excellence and Innovation Awards during Dealer Week in Tampa, Florida.

Every year, Lightspeed recognizes dealerships and manufacturers who demonstrate exceptional service performance, repair efficiency, workflows and forward-thinking innovation. Lightspeed stated that this year’s honorees not only exceeded industry benchmarks but set new expectations for what modern marine service and customer experience can achieve.

2025 Marine RECT Excellence & Innovation Awards

Most Improved RECT Award – Gulf Coast Marine, Inc.

– Gulf Coast Marine, Inc. RECT Performance Excellence Award – Rapid Marine Rogers

– Rapid Marine Rogers Technology Innovator Award – Colorado Boat Center

– Colorado Boat Center Fast Track Service Award – Devils Lake Water Sports, Inc.

– Devils Lake Water Sports, Inc. Marine Innovator of the Year – Barletta Boat Company

“These organizations represent the future of the marine industry, where efficiency, innovation and customer care come together to create world-class service experiences,” said Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed. “We are proud to recognize the dealers and manufacturers who continue to raise performance standards, adopt smarter technology and invest in a stronger service journey for every boater.”

Colorado Boat Center holds the 2025 Technology Innovator title. Left to right: Todd Smith, Lightspeed, Rob Grant, Lightspeed, Ashley Read, Colorado Boat Center, Eric Smith, Colorado Boat Center, Ryan Kloppe, Lightspeed.

The Lightspeed RECT Excellence Awards are based on real performance data and service metrics that reflect dealership productivity, repair velocity and customer-touchpoint quality. The Marine Innovator of the Year Award honors a manufacturer that consistently demonstrates leadership in technology adoption, operational collaboration and dealer-support excellence.