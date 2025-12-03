Dealer Week returns to Florida

The StaffDecember 3, 2025
Dealer Week logo
Photo courtesy of MRAA

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has set Dealer Week 2025 for Dec. 7–10 in Tampa, Florida.

“Especially as retailers prepare for a year marked by shifting consumer expectations, new technologies and unpredictable economic ups and downs, Dealer Week gives our industry the chance to come together to learn and strengthen the relationships that ultimately drive success,” said Mike Davin, VP of industry relations, MRAA. “This year’s ‘Prepare for What’s Next’ theme was chosen because retail is in the midst of generational change, and we want to be certain that as an industry we are prepared to capitalize on it.”

Dealer Week 2025 will include a Women’s Networking Event, New-to-Marine Showcase, WSIA/MRAA Advocacy Session, MRAA Industry Celebration, an F&I Workshop and more.

“Dealer Week is designed to help dealers learn and build the skills, actionable strategies and confidence they need to succeed,” said Liz Walz, director of learning vision and impact, MRAA. “This year’s new workshops and networking events reflect crucial areas dealers tell us matter most — profitability, leadership, connection and preparing teams to thrive in a fast-changing market.”

