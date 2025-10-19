MMA and MRAA announce marketing collaboration

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) have announced a marketing collaboration, set to launch in December.

As part of the agreement, MMA will host the “Marketing Connection Corner” at Dealer Week 2025, an education and networking event to be held in Tampa, Florida, in December. MMA will also launch a new “Dealer Marketing” Neptune Award category, exclusive to dealers, that will recognize outstanding marketing practices. The winner will be honored at the 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“This marketing initiative and alignment with the MMA benefits marine retailers in an era where engaging customers and future boaters is vitally important for the future of their business and the recreational boating industry as a whole,” said Matt Gruhn, president of MRAA. “Creating a unified approach with the MMA not only allows us to deliver more marketing resources to our members, but also highlight those dealerships at the forefront of marketing.”