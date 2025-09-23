NMLA honors MRAA President Matt Gruhn

The StaffSeptember 23, 2025
The National Marine Lenders Association (NMLA) has announced that Matt Gruhn, president of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), has been honored with the 2025 William B. Otto Award. Gruhn is recognized for his outstanding leadership and lasting contributions to the marine industry.

Established in 2002, the William B. Otto Award celebrates individuals whose leadership has driven meaningful innovation and positive change across the recreational marine industry. The award was presented to Gruhn during NMLA’s Annual Marine Lending Conference on September 22, 2025, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“Matt’s vision and dedication have elevated the role of the marine retailer and strengthened the entire boating ecosystem,” said Noelle Norvell, president of NMLA. “His leadership has built bridges across the industry, creating lasting value for dealers, manufacturers, and boating consumers alike.”

Gruhn is widely recognized for his collaborative approach, innovation, marine dealership advocacy, and unwavering commitment to a stronger, more sustainable future for recreational boating.

