Volvo Penta names CEO of Humphree

The StaffDecember 2, 2025
Björn Säljö, CEO of Humphree
Photo courtesy of Humphree

Volvo Penta has announced the appointment of Björn Säljö as CEO of Humphree, its marine technology provider company.

During his 20 years at Volvo Penta, Säljö has worked across product development, purchasing and senior commercial positions in the marine business. He was the vice president of the industrial service market for the last four years.

“Humphree’s ambition to enable more days at sea, provided by safe and innovative stabilization, is well recognized by the market,” said Ewa Gierc, chairman of the Humphree Board of Directors. “I’m proud to welcome Björn as the new CEO for Humphree. Björn’s strong commercial background in marine leisure and commercial and performance-focused leadership style, combined with his experience in building deep relations with customers, will be a great addition to the organization.”

“I’m honored to take on this role and thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time, securing continued success in a competitive landscape, focusing on innovation and adding value to our customers,” Björn said. “I’m eager to build strong connections across the entire supply chain, from suppliers to customers, and to contribute as part of the talented and dedicated Humphree team.”

Björn succeeds Helena Lennersted, who is pursuing opportunities outside Humphree.

