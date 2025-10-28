Volvo Penta announces executive leadership

Volvo Penta North America has named Brock Gavin as vice president of marine sales and service and Jens Bering as head of product and solutions management for its marine division.

Gavin will lead Volvo Penta’s overall marine strategy in North America. His focus includes strengthening relationships with current OEM partners, dealers and customers, capturing new opportunities and aligning unique market needs with Volvo Penta North America’s long-term vision for marine innovation and sustainability. Gavin was most recently president of Arrow Truck Sales, a Volvo Group company. Before his leadership at Arrow, Gavin served as vice president of commercial operations for Mack Trucks. He joined Volvo Group in 2016 as director of CRM for Group Trucks North America after roles within the commercial power tools, agriculture equipment, and management consulting industries.

Bering has nearly three decades of experience at Volvo Penta North America and will now lead product and solutions management. He will oversee the full lifecycle of product and solution development. Bering began his career in 1997 as an applications engineer and has advanced through roles spanning product management, sales, pricing, profitability, and product training and integration.

“Brock’s customer-first leadership and Jens’ deep technical expertise and market understanding make for a powerful combination,” said Fredrik Högberg, president of Volvo Penta North America. “Together, they will help us accelerate innovation, strengthen our market presence and continue delivering exceptional value to our marine partners and customers across North America.”