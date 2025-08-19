Volvo Penta appoints head of marine business

The StaffAugust 19, 2025
Hanna Ljungqvist of Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta has appointed Hanna Ljungqvist as head of the Volvo Penta Marine Business and a member of the Volvo Penta Executive Group, effective October 1.

Ljungqvist worked for Volvo Penta for over a decade earlier in her career, and most recently served as vice president and head of Volvo Trucks in India and Indonesia.

“I am very happy to be returning to Volvo Penta,” Ljungqvist said. “It’s an honor to help lead Volvo Penta into the future. We are certainly in for an exciting journey. Marine technology, along with our customers’ expectations, is evolving faster than ever – and so will we. Volvo Penta will continue to set the benchmark for sustainability and innovation in the industry. I’m looking forward to building on our close collaborations with customers and partners, which is essential to delivering the world-leading solutions and services that Volvo Penta is known for.”

“Hanna returns to Volvo Penta with a strong and diverse track record of international success,” said Anna Müller, president of Volvo Penta. “She has deep knowledge of the marine market and our marine business. I’m confident her experience, knowledge and leadership will make a defining contribution to the future success of Volvo Penta.”

