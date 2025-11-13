West Marine appoints CEO

The StaffNovember 13, 2025
Paulee Day of West Marine
Paulee Day is now the CEO of West Marine. Photo courtesy of West Marine

West Marine has appointed Paulee Day as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Day previously served as the company’s chief operating officer and corporate secretary. She is the first woman to serve as CEO of West Marine since it was founded in 1968.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at West Marine and am delighted the Board of Directors has selected me to be the CEO,” Day said. “Over the past few years, West Marine has significantly transformed its retail and online operations through a heightened focus on core boating, strong vendor relationships and streamlined operations.”

West Marine operates over 200 stores across 34 states and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform that serves retail and professional customers. The company has also expanded its fulfillment capabilities, now offering same-day or next-day delivery from nearly all locations. 

“West Marine is uniquely positioned to offer in-store shopping, e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment and delivery across both B2B and B2C customers,” Day continued. “Our customer-first focus is reflected in our core boating product assortments, fast delivery and store pickup options for our customers, and solutions-based selling to enable our customers to spend more time on the water or serve those that do.”

Day joined West Marine in 2022 as chief legal and human resources officer. She was promoted to chief administrative officer in January 2024 and chief operating officer earlier this year. Before joining West Marine, she served as executive vice president, chief legal officer and assistant secretary of MarineMax.

Day serves on the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Board of Directors and she is a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She has also been recognized as a Boating Industry Woman Making Waves honoree.

The StaffNovember 13, 2025

Related Articles

MarineMax Yachts

MarineMax reports Q4 and full year FY2025 results

November 13, 2025
Yamaha CrossWave PWC

Yamaha shares Q3 results

November 13, 2025
Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee begins production of Bahama Boat Works models

November 13, 2025
Bryan Elmore of Avikus

Avikus names VP of sales and business development

November 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.