West Marine appoints CEO

West Marine has appointed Paulee Day as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Day previously served as the company’s chief operating officer and corporate secretary. She is the first woman to serve as CEO of West Marine since it was founded in 1968.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at West Marine and am delighted the Board of Directors has selected me to be the CEO,” Day said. “Over the past few years, West Marine has significantly transformed its retail and online operations through a heightened focus on core boating, strong vendor relationships and streamlined operations.”

West Marine operates over 200 stores across 34 states and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform that serves retail and professional customers. The company has also expanded its fulfillment capabilities, now offering same-day or next-day delivery from nearly all locations.

“West Marine is uniquely positioned to offer in-store shopping, e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment and delivery across both B2B and B2C customers,” Day continued. “Our customer-first focus is reflected in our core boating product assortments, fast delivery and store pickup options for our customers, and solutions-based selling to enable our customers to spend more time on the water or serve those that do.”

Day joined West Marine in 2022 as chief legal and human resources officer. She was promoted to chief administrative officer in January 2024 and chief operating officer earlier this year. Before joining West Marine, she served as executive vice president, chief legal officer and assistant secretary of MarineMax.

Day serves on the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Board of Directors and she is a member of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She has also been recognized as a Boating Industry Woman Making Waves honoree.