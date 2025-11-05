Dometic announces departure of CFO

The StaffNovember 5, 2025
Dometic's Stefan Fristedt

Dometic has announced that Stefan Fristedt, chief financial officer, will leave Dometic Group at the end of April. The company stated that Fristedt was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and guiding important phases of growth and transformation as CFO.

“I would like to thank Stefan Fristedt for his dedication and substantial contributions to Dometic’s development,” said Juan Vargues, president and CEO of Dometic. “We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

