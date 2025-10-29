FLIBS kicks off across seven locations in Fort Lauderdale

The StaffOctober 29, 2025
The 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) has officially launched in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. From October 29 through November 2, the show will span seven locations, including the Broward County Convention Center, Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, 17th Street Yacht Basin, Pier Sixty-Six North and Superyacht Village at Pier Sixty-Six South.

This year, the newly redeveloped Pier Sixty-Six Hotel and Marina makes its debut, reopening just in time to mark the 66th anniversary of the show.

“FLIBS has always been about delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone, from lifelong yachting
enthusiasts to families discovering the marine lifestyle for the first time,” said Andrew Doole, president
of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “With the reopening of Pier Sixty-Six, exciting new experiences
like the Windward VIP Cabana Club and the continued expansion of our show footprint, 2025 will be a
year to remember.”

FLIBS is owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and produced by Informa Markets. The event draws more than 100,000 attendees annually and generates over $1.78 billion in economic impact for the region.

