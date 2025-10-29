ABYC Foundation to host Educator Forum

The ABYC Foundation will host an online Educator Forum on November 13 for high school and post-secondary educators, industry trainers and administrators involved in marine service technology programs.

The free online event provides a platform to share challenges, explore available resources and discuss opportunities to prepare students for marine industry careers. Industry professionals are also invited to participate and learn how to collaborate with schools and build a talent pipeline of career-ready students.

“The Educator Forum is about building connections that strengthen marine education programs and, ultimately, our industry’s workforce,” said Sarah Devlin, accreditation director, ABYC Foundation. “Whether a school already offers a marine service program or is just getting started, this event offers practical insights and tools to help them succeed.”

Agenda