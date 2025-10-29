ABYC Foundation to host Educator Forum
The ABYC Foundation will host an online Educator Forum on November 13 for high school and post-secondary educators, industry trainers and administrators involved in marine service technology programs.
The free online event provides a platform to share challenges, explore available resources and discuss opportunities to prepare students for marine industry careers. Industry professionals are also invited to participate and learn how to collaborate with schools and build a talent pipeline of career-ready students.
“The Educator Forum is about building connections that strengthen marine education programs and, ultimately, our industry’s workforce,” said Sarah Devlin, accreditation director, ABYC Foundation. “Whether a school already offers a marine service program or is just getting started, this event offers practical insights and tools to help them succeed.”
Agenda
- Open Discussion for Educators: Exchange ideas, challenges and solutions with peers; an interactive session that has sparked many of ABYC’s recent education initiatives.
- Notes from SkillsUSA: Learn how to get involved in SkillsUSA and hear insights from David Broadbent, senior director of business development for ABYC and new National Marine Service Competition Technical Chair.
- West Marine Pro and Your Students: Discover how ABYC’s partnership with West Marine Pro gives students access to professional accounts and industry discounts.
- What’s New in ABYC Education: Tim Murphy and Mike Bonicker share updates on ABYC’s growing curriculum, including Advanced Marine Systems Technology and Introduction to Boatyard Basics.