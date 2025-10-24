MJM Yachts partners with Galati Yacht Sales

The StaffOctober 24, 2025
MJM 47X yacht
Photo courtesy of MJM Yachts

MJM Yachts has announced that Galati Yacht Sales now represents its line of luxury performance yachts for Florida’s Gulf Coast, the Gulf of America and the state of California.

Galati will offer the full range of MJM Yachts at nine locations on Florida’s West Coast and the Gulf of America region, and at its two California locations.

“Several members of the Galati team toured the MJM Yachts factory in Washington, North Carolina, yesterday,” said Darren Plymale, sales executive vice president and CFO/COO of Galati Yacht Sales. “We came to the factory already impressed by the MJM models’ looks, accommodations and performance, but watching the company’s C5 composite construction process in action and the workers’ meticulous attention to detail confirmed for us that the yachts’ quality is equally top-drawer. We are excited to offer this premium brand to our discerning customers.” 

