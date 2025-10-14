MJM Yachts expands dealer network in Florida

MJM Yachts has announced that HMY Yacht Sales now represents the brand on the East Coast of Florida, from the Georgia and Florida border to Key West. HMY has 13 sales and service locations along Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

“We’re thrilled to represent MJM Yachts at HMY,” said Tim Derrico, director of sales at HMY Yacht Sales. “Their operation is among the best I’ve visited – modern, organized and incredibly well run. Our team is excited to bring MJM into our lineup, as the product fits seamlessly within our fleet of new cruising outboards. We look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

“Our team looks forward to working side by side with HMY at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and well into the future,” said Natascia Hatch, president and CEO of MJM Yachts.