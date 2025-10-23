Volvo Group shares Q3 results

The Volvo Group has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing resilience despite softer demand in some markets. Net sales totaled SEK$110.7 billion, down 5% from SEK$117 billion in Q3 2024. Adjusted for currency movements, however, sales increased by 1%.

The company’s marine division, Volvo Penta, posted an order intake up 28% and deliveries up 16% compared to the same period last year. Both adjusted and reported operating income totaled SEK$934 million, reflecting an 18.6% operating margin. Volvo Penta delivered a strong quarter, reporting net sales of SEK$5,030 million. When adjusted for currency movements, sales rose 13%, with engine sales up 11% and service sales up 17%. The division saw strong demand in the industrial segment, driven by special vehicles and power generation engines for U.S. data centers.

In Q3, Volvo Penta announced its next-generation marine autopilot system and the IPS Professional Platform will be featured for the first time in two superyachts, a Sanlorenzo and an Amer Yacht.