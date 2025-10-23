Boating Industry announces Elevate Summit speaker

Boating Industry is excited to announce that David Gee will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Elevate Summit, set to take place January 18-20 in Lake Buena Vista.

Gee, marketing strategist, keynote speaker and Boating Industry Insider podcast host, will lead the session titled “Reset, Refocus, and Reimagine: Navigating the Next Wave of the Boating Industry.”

In this fast-paced, high-impact, interactive session, Gee will help dealers, builders and marina operators navigate the reshaping of the recreational boating industry as economic, demographic and technological changes converge. Against the backdrop of today’s digitally savvy shopper, he’ll detail the four pillars of his proven 3 Second Selling framework — built on clarity, emotion, speed and StorySelling — and show attendees how to cut through the clutter, connect instantly and transform challenges into opportunities for growth.

Attendees are invited to bring their specific content and messaging challenges, and prepare to reset their perspective, rethink their customer experience and reimagine what it means to stand out in today’s attention economy.

