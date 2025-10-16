NMRA elects officers and board members

The StaffOctober 16, 2025
NMRA officers and board 2025
Left to Right: Former NMRA President Mark Goodman, new NMRA officers Jack Groseclose, Mike Steiner and Nick Gove, and President Rob Guerrieri.

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) elected new officers and board members during the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) last week.

Rob Guerrieri of Atlantic Marketing has been named NMRA president. Joining Guerrieri are Nick Gove, vice president (Midwest Outdoor Marketing); Jack Groseclose, secretary (North Pacific Marketing); and Mike Steiner, treasurer (West Coast Sales).

Returning board members include Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company), Parker Bacon (William F. Miller & Associates), Jim Cermak (TCM Sales) and Spencer Talbot (ComMar Sales). Joining the board are Kurt Fromherz (Waters & David Co.), Matt Jernigan (Gulf Atlantic Marketing) and Connor Bluhm (Haimes Coleman Group).

