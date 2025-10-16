NMRA elects officers and board members

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) elected new officers and board members during the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) last week.

Rob Guerrieri of Atlantic Marketing has been named NMRA president. Joining Guerrieri are Nick Gove, vice president (Midwest Outdoor Marketing); Jack Groseclose, secretary (North Pacific Marketing); and Mike Steiner, treasurer (West Coast Sales).

Returning board members include Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company), Parker Bacon (William F. Miller & Associates), Jim Cermak (TCM Sales) and Spencer Talbot (ComMar Sales). Joining the board are Kurt Fromherz (Waters & David Co.), Matt Jernigan (Gulf Atlantic Marketing) and Connor Bluhm (Haimes Coleman Group).

