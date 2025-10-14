Harman acquires Sound United

The StaffOctober 14, 2025
Harman logo

Harman International has completed the acquisition of Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo Corporation. Sound United’s audio brands include Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics.

“Harman’s vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences,” said Dave Rogers, president of the lifestyle division at Harman. “Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman’s own values. This transaction unlocks meaningful growth opportunities for everyone. It bolsters Harman’s strategy to build on its unparalleled success story and scale to unprecedented heights as an audio leader.”

Sound United will operate as a standalone Strategic Business Unit (SBU) within Harman’s Lifestyle Division.

