Boating Industry names 2025 Bold Moves winners

Boating Industry‘s Movers & Shakers program highlights dedicated leaders who push the boundaries. The 2025 Bold Moves winners have demonstrated how vision and determination can transform businesses for the better while turning bold ideas into reality.

From working with local governments to embracing new technologies, this year’s winners have shown unwavering commitment to creating meaningful progress. Boating Industry celebrates each of these leaders and the impact they make.

Jeremiah Burke | Regional Vice President, NH, Goodhue Boat Company

Known for his hands-on, forward-thinking leadership, Jeremiah Burke balances day-to-day operational needs with long-term strategies that drive growth, strengthen teams and elevate customer experiences across Goodhue’s locations.

“The most important mindset I try to live by is humility,” Burke said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with people who trust me, challenge me and teach me. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about listening well, showing up early and being willing to do any job when no one else is around. I also try to stay teachable. The moment I think I have it all figured out is usually the moment I miss something important. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, and I’ve learned that the best thing you can do is own them without excuses. That builds trust and keeps you moving forward.”

As VP of the New Hampshire Marine Trades Association, Burke has become an advocate for workforce development. By collaborating with technical schools, he has helped build marine technician programs that create clear career pathways into the marine trades. While this ensures a steady pipeline of talent for dealerships, it also helps reshape perceptions of marine careers, making them more attractive to the next generation.

Within Goodhue, Burke fosters a work environment that encourages growth and learning. His emphasis on training and process improvement has strengthened operations, improved efficiency and reinforced a customer-first mindset that keeps satisfaction scores high.

“I believe in leading by example,” Burke said. “That might mean firing up the grill for 150 guests or helping a stranded customer late at night. I never ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do. Trust is earned in the small, everyday moments, like showing up prepared, staying late when needed, and being consistent. To me, real leadership is measured by whether people follow you not because they have to, but because they want to.”

He has been instrumental in navigating broader industry challenges, from labor shortages to shifting consumer expectations. By streamlining operations, enhancing communication and anticipating customer needs, he has positioned Goodhue as a resilient leader in a competitive market.

Beyond business performance, Burke also champions boating safety and education. He has implemented internal protocols that prioritize proper safety equipment, vessel checks, and operator education.

“There are many rewarding parts of my work, but what means the most to me is the focus on family and relationships,” Burke said. “I love creating spaces where families can spend time together and make lasting memories. I also value helping our staff grow in their careers while providing for their own families. One of the things I am most proud of is knowing that when new opportunities come up, we have a team that is ready to step in and take on those roles. That sense of community and commitment is what makes this work so meaningful.”

Paul Flannery | Chief Operating Officer, International Yacht Brokers Association

Paul Flannery has been involved in the marine industry nearly his entire life, first working as a dock boy before advancing to captain of custom sportfishing boats on the tournament circuit. With a private pilot license and 500-ton U.S.C.G. Masters License, he has traveled the world and built a successful career as a yacht broker.

In 2009, he joined the Board of Directors of the Florida Yacht Brokers Association, later serving as president in 2016 and 2017. During his tenure, he helped rebrand FYBA to IYBA and formed partnerships with yacht broker associations worldwide.

In 2018, Flannery transitioned into his current role as executive director and chief operating officer of IYBA, where he oversees day-to-day operations and drives the organization’s growth.

“The most fulfilling part of my job is my belief that what we do at IYBA is actually making a difference,” Flannery said. “IYBA provides support and guidance for a group of professionals whose mission is to facilitate happiness. There is no other pursuit in life that provides a better catalyst to commune with friends and family and create enduring memories than in boating. If we can help people realize that dream by facilitating their journey, we are all the better for it.”

His leadership has strengthened ties with industry partners, including Informa, NMMA, MRAA, and BoatUS, while also recruiting top executives to serve on the IYBA Board of Directors.

“I think collaboration is a very important element in leadership,” Flannery said. “Everyone has to understand the goal, why we are doing what we are doing and how we can each contribute effectively to accomplishing that end. Without buy-in, there are too many competing elements in the way of successfully accomplishing that goal.”

Under his guidance, IYBA has revolutionized digital tools for the yacht brokerage community. He spearheaded the creation of interconnected, industry-owned platforms BoatDox.org, a secure system for managing transactional documents; Yachtbroker.org, the only industry-owned MLS for boat sales and charters; and Yachtr.com, a consumer-facing listing site that levels the playing field for large and small brokerages.

Education has been another major focus for Flannery. He leads IYBA’s seminars and webinars dedicated to providing valuable insights and preparing the next generation of brokers for success.

By building platforms “for the industry, by the industry” and fostering professional growth, he continues to strengthen IYBA’s mission and the future of the global yacht market.

“Whether in business or in your personal life, if you try to separate out the noise and distractions and ‘agenda,’ your best path will reveal itself,” Flannery said. “I try to make it a habit to stay on course.” He said his greatest fulfillment comes from giving back to the industry that has given so much to him.

Mark Gerick | Business Unit Director, Wet Sounds

With more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, Mark Gerick took on the role of COO at Wet Sounds in 2020. He quickly built strong cross-functional teams, introduced efficient processes and championed a culture that values accountability, curiosity, and integrity. In August, he was promoted to business unit director.

“I credit much of my success to focusing on the team,” Gerick said. “Building a strong team is critical, and making sure everyone works together towards set goals is a priority. Goals must be specific, measurable, attainable, and tied to a clear timeframe. I also believe in ongoing communication across all departments so everyone stays aligned on the tasks required to reach those goals.”

Beyond company walls, Gerick is a strong advocate for boating safety. He works with OEMs, dealers and associations like NMMA, MRAA, NMEA, and WSIA to promote innovation, safety and responsible boating. Gerick has also supported sustainable practices and community involvement, promoting cleaner manufacturing methods and initiatives aimed at preserving waterways and introducing more people to boating.

He also supports industry efforts to attract and retain young professionals. He frequently participates in panels, trade events and networking opportunities to share insights into career development, innovation and leadership tactics.

His own leadership style is rooted in authenticity and empathy. He empowers his team, fosters open communication and invests in professional development, creating a culture where people feel valued and inspired to perform their best.

“I would describe my leadership style as transparent with expectations, while I work hard to inspire, support, communicate clearly and follow up,” Gerick said. “I believe strongly in leading by example. There are many different styles of leadership, and I think my approach is a mixture. The combination that best fits me is a blend of coaching, collaboration and servant leadership.”

Whether guiding young engineers or sales professionals, he helps his teams see their potential and understand their impact on the industry’s future. His ability to connect with people at every level has made him a trusted leader both inside and outside the organization.

“The most fulfilling part of my job is working with such great employees and reaching the goals we set as a company,” Gerick said. “I really enjoy hearing and seeing comments of success and appreciation from both our customers and our team members. It means a lot when the work is so rewarding that you find yourself wanting to wake up early and get started on the day’s tasks at the office.”

Ryan Gwillim | Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Brunswick Corporation

Ryan Gwillim plays a pivotal, behind the scenes role at Brunswick Corporation.

“I’ve always kept an open mind when presented with opportunities to broaden my skillsets, even if it involved a more dramatic shift into a role or project that was outside my then-existing experience set,” Gwillim said. “I joined Brunswick in 2011 as corporate legal counsel, got asked in 2017 to run Investor Relations, and ended up on a path that resulted in becoming CFO in 2020 together with chief strategy officer in 2023.”

Since joining Brunswick, Gwillim has consistently shaped the company’s growth trajectory with a blend of legal insight, financial discipline, and strategic vision.

As CFO, he oversees not only financial performance but also enterprise-wide strategy, M&A activity, and investor engagement. His leadership has been central to Brunswick’s evolution. He helped oversee Brunswick’s acquisition of Navico Group, the expansion of the Advanced Systems Group and the continued investment in ACES and digital platforms.

Gwillim is known internally for his transparent leadership style, data-driven decision-making and commitment to mentoring the next generation. He actively supports Brunswick’s leadership development programs and champions cross-functional talent rotations to help young professionals build a broad understanding of marine markets and business strategy. He also plays an executive advisory role in the company’s Women on the Water and Next Gen talent initiatives, where he helps shape efforts to attract and retain a more diverse and dynamic workforce.

“My goal is to lead with honest communication, empathy and a bias for action,” Gwillim said. “Clear communication of expectations is crucial, as is continuous feedback on successes and areas for improvement. I expect my teams to evaluate issues and situations, ask the right questions and make decisions knowing they will have my support, regardless of the outcome, as long as they do their best given the facts and circumstances.”

Externally, Gwillim engages regularly with analysts, shareholders, policymakers and industry partners, advancing the company’s agenda of innovation, safety and sustainability. He represents Brunswick on the National Association of Manufacturers Board and was appointed to the Board of Manitowoc in 2024, where his expertise in finance and M&A influence broader manufacturing.

Despite external headwinds in recent years, Gwillim’s disciplined financial stewardship has kept the company resilient. His approach to capital allocation, innovation funding and operational agility has ensured the company continues to deliver strong returns and gains global market share.

Gwillim also ensures that safety is a core part of the company’s investment strategy, helping allocate resources toward the development of new technologies and education programs that prioritize safety on the water.

Gwillim’s blend of financial excellence, strategic foresight and inclusive leadership has made him an influential figure within the industry.

He credits part of his success to his approach to each day. “I’ve always taken advantage of the early part of the day to get work done,” Gwillim said. “Growing up, I used to mow greens at golf courses starting at 3:30 a.m., I took early morning classes in college and today my normal schedule includes a daily 5:00 a.m. workout, then a little time with my family before heading into the office for morning meetings. I find that my days go better when I attack them early.”

He said the most fulfilling part of his job is working with over 13,000 global employees to deliver marine products, technologies and services to the company’s customers.

Ken Hey | Founder & CEO, Sunstream Boat Lifts

Since creating the first freestanding hydraulic boat lift in 1996, Ken Hey has consistently introduced breakthrough technologies that have transformed the way people experience boating. Today, he is the founder and CEO of Sunstream Boat Lift Boats, a three-time NMMA Innovation Award winner.

From the first solar-powered and remote-controlled lifts to the first hydraulic floating lift and automatic boat cover, his inventions have set industry standards.

After earning a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Washington, Hey spent a decade working in the aerospace industry, inventing fail-safe engine mount systems that are still used on Boeing airplanes today.

Bringing this background to the marine industry, Hey merged advanced engineering with his love of boating, resulting in dozens of patents and products that make boating safer, simpler and more enjoyable.

Under his leadership, Sunstream has pioneered entirely new market segments, including hydraulic floating lifts, automatic boat covers, smartphone-controlled lift systems, and now, LiftBar, a piling lift designed to increase the use of boat lifts within marinas worldwide.

His approach to innovation goes beyond products. He has fostered a company culture that encourages bold experimentation to drive breakthroughs, and his mentorship extends to interns, engineers and industry peers.

“My leadership style centers on attracting top talent who are genuinely inspired by our mission,” Hey said. “I focus on aligning the team to deliver a positive customer experience that goes well beyond the product itself. I lead by example and foster a management structure designed to support the team’s success, not just oversee it. To keep the innovation machine full throttle for 30 years, we have cultivated a development culture that embraces bold experimentation.”

He encourages every team member to pursue at least three “innovative failures” per year in the lab. “We have found that failure teaches us more than success ever could, and it’s been a cornerstone of our creative momentum,” Hey said.

Honored with awards like Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and the Edison Award for Innovation, his influence is felt across the industry. He was recently elected to NMMA’s Marine Accessories and Components Division Board, where he continues to champion safety and industry growth.

“The most fulfilling part of my job is hearing directly from our customers how we’ve transformed their boating experience – making it easier, more enjoyable, and something they can do more often,” Hey said. “This kind of feedback is what fuels everything we do. I also thrive on the intense, mad-scientist-style brainstorming sessions with the development team, where radical ideas take shape and innovation come to life. Watching that magic unfold never gets old and gives me energy to do more!”

Mark McKinney | President, Liberty Technologies

Mark McKinney has helped evolve inboard marine engines and transmissions for more than 35 years. Under his leadership, Liberty Technology has achieved over 210% profitability growth, a testament to his focus on Design for Manufacturing, process optimization, and a culture of excellence.

“I credit much of my success to having a passion for our product and our industry,” McKinney said. “I truly enjoy engaging in all aspects of the business, from engineering to sales and marketing, and I value the opportunity to apply this passion across disciplines. This mindset keeps me motivated, especially when working on new products. The responsibility of bringing high-end products to a global market comes with pressure, but I view that pressure as a privilege and a motivator.”

To build stronger solutions and foster accountability across the team, McKinney often facilitates group discussions between engineers to align on direction before assigning ownership for prototyping and execution.

For over 30 years, he has hosted “Wednesday Ski Night” on Lake Murray, sharing his passion for water sports with his local community. As an avid skier, McKinney brings the perspective of an end-user to every decision. His commitment to “market-driving” rather than “market-driven” innovation has produced multiple patented technologies that set new benchmarks for performance, reliability and durability.

He has introduced many safety-enhancing technologies for inboard marine engines and transmissions, such as the Fuel Control Cell, the Catanium CSX catalyst exhaust system, closed cooling systems, and enhanced engine and transmission communication.

He also serves on the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the Engine Manufacturers Association, and the American Boating and Yachting Conference Boards, where he helps shape regulations that protect boaters and ensure long-term industry health.

“The most fulfilling part of my job is seeing our products come to life and knowing they are being enjoyed by families across the world,” McKinney said. “As someone passionate about boating and water sports, it’s rewarding to contribute directly to the design and development of products I personally use and believe in. I also find it deeply satisfying to see our manufacturing facilities operating efficiently to produce high-quality products, while fostering a culture where employees feel valued and engaged. For me, fulfillment comes from both the impact our products have on customers and the positive environment we create for our team.”