MarineMax names general manager of flagship location

The StaffOctober 13, 2025
MarineMax Clearwater GM Chris Shanabrook
Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax has announced that Chris Shanabrook has been named general manager of MarineMax Clearwater, the company’s flagship location.

Shanabrook joined MarineMax as a business manager for the Sarasota and Venice locations. He was promoted to general manager of MarineMax Venice earlier this year.

“Since Chris has joined us, he’s excelled at each role,” said Jason LeFevre, president of the West Florida District. “His success as a business manager earned him a spot as the general manager of MarineMax Venice. His early success in Venice proved that he has the tools to run one of MarineMax’s largest operations.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the team here and getting more people out on the water,” Shanabrook said. “I can’t wait to help our customers enjoy boating to the fullest and build strong connections within the Clearwater community to continue spreading the boating lifestyle.”

