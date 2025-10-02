Vision Marine to unveil dual E-Motion 180E outboards at FLIBS

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. and Sterk Boats, a German performance boatbuilder, have debuted the first dual application of the E-Motion 180E electric marine powertrain system. The Sterk 31e will be revealed in-water during the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) at the end of October.

This news builds on Vision Marine’s announcement of hull optimization for electric propulsion in collaboration with Sterk. Vision Marine completed the Sterk 31 outfitting with two E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric outboards, powered by a battery system totalling more than 170 kWh.

“This unveiling at FLIBS represents not only a milestone for Vision Marine, but also for the entire boating industry,” said Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine. “It demonstrates the scalability and versatility of our E-Motion technology, showing its ability to power larger and more demanding classes of recreational boats. This achievement lays the groundwork for future integrations across an even wider range of powerboat platforms.”

“The Sterk 31 was designed from the outset as a high-performance platform, and working with Vision Marine, we have proven that premium German design can be seamlessly matched with advanced high-voltage propulsion,” said Milan Sterk, CEO of Sterk Boats. “This integration demonstrates how electric power can meet the expectations of demanding boaters, and we are proud to debut it at FLIBS.”