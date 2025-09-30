Vision Marine partners with Taiga

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has announced that its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group, will serve as the exclusive and authorized service provider for Taiga’s electric personal watercraft (PWC) in major Florida markets.

Nautical Ventures will distribute Taiga’s PWCs across key Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough.

“Through Nautical Ventures, we are curating a focused portfolio of electric products that meet clear criteria for our Florida customers – performance, safety and serviceability,” said Diego N. Conti, head of sales at Nautical Ventures. “Taiga’s personal watercraft fits that brief and strengthens the electric division’s offering. Our role is to make the right products easy to discover, purchase and support across our network.”

“We’re entering an exciting new chapter at Taiga, with strong momentum behind our recently unveiled MY26 models and expanding partnerships around the globe,” said Phillip Sudano, director of network operations at Taiga Motors. “Florida is one of the most important watercraft markets in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with Nautical Ventures and their group of dealerships in Florida. Their forward-thinking approach, deep electric expertise and proven retail platform make them the perfect partner to introduce and support Taiga’s next-generation watercraft. Together, we’re committed to building a strong foundation with Florida’s boating community as electric adoption accelerates.” 

