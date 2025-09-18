Brunswick to consolidate fiberglass boat manufacturing operations

Brunswick Corporation has announced the consolidation of its global fiberglass boat manufacturing footprint. The company stated that this move will reduce fixed costs and unlock greater productivity and efficiency while maintaining the necessary capacity and flexibility for future growth.

As part of this footprint rationalization, Brunswick will close its Reynosa, Mexico, fiberglass boat manufacturing facility, transitioning production of models currently manufactured there into its U.S.-based manufacturing centers in Vonore, Tennessee, and Merritt Island, Florida. In addition, its Flagler Beach, Florida, production facility will be closed, and production of models currently manufactured there will be consolidated into the Edgewater, Florida, operation.

“The decision to transition production out of Reynosa, Mexico, which is primarily dedicated to manufacturing of our small, value fiberglass boats, follows our recent announcement that we have rationalized our value boat model portfolio and reflects evolving market dynamics that are impacting industry-wide volumes of value fiberglass products,” said Brenna Preisser, president of Brunswick Boat Group. “The Reynosa facility and team members have played an important role in our business for many years, and we are committed to supporting their transition. We anticipate the transition will be fully completed by Summer 2026.”

Reinforcing the broader integration and expansion effort, Brunswick is investing $5 million in capital improvements across its facilities in Tennessee and Florida. These moves will result in the creation of more than 200 U.S. manufacturing jobs over the next several years.

“Brunswick’s Boat Group has sufficient capacity within our manufacturing footprint to absorb volume, support future market rebounds and capture share gains from an aggressive product development roadmap,” Preisser said. “With these and other actions taken to streamline our portfolio and improve productivity, Boat Group will achieve a better structural cost profile and accelerate improved Boat Group profitability.”

Brunswick is collaborating closely with local government agencies and economic development partners during the transition. As Boston Whaler consolidates its production operations in Florida, team members from the Flagler Beach facility will be offered opportunities to transfer to the Edgewater location. The transfer is expected to be fully completed by Summer 2026.