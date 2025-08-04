Brunswick shares Q2 2025 report

Brunswick Corporation recently shared its results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in consolidated net sales.

For the second quarter of 2025, Brunswick’s consolidated net sales were $1,447 million, up from $1,443.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.90 on a GAAP basis and $1.16 on an as-adjusted basis.

Second quarter sales were slightly above the prior year as steady wholesale ordering by dealers and OEMs and modest pricing benefits offset the impact of continued challenging consumer demand market conditions.

Operating earnings were down versus the prior year as the impacts of reinstated variable compensation, lower absorption from decreased production levels, and tariffs were only partially offset by new product momentum, the benefits from the slight sales increase, and ongoing cost control measures throughout the enterprise.

The propulsion segment reported a 7% increase in sales, primarily from strong orders from U.S. OEMs, while operating earnings were below the prior year, primarily due to the impact of tariffs, lower absorption from decreased production levels, and the reinstatement of variable compensation, partially offset by cost control measures and the benefits from the increased sales. Sales and operating earnings both grew sequentially versus the first quarter of 2025.

The engine parts and accessories segment reported a 1% increase in sales versus the same period last year due to slightly stronger distribution sales. Sales from the products business were down 4%, while distribution business sales were up 4% compared to the prior year. Segment operating earnings were slightly down versus the second quarter of 2024, due solely to the enterprise factors listed above.

The Navico Group segment reported a sales decrease of 4% versus the second quarter of 2024, with sales to both aftermarket channels and marine OEMs down modestly, partially offset by benefits from new product momentum. Segment operating earnings decreased due to the lower sales, tariffs, and the variable compensation reset.

The Boat segment reported a 7% decrease in sales resulting from anticipated cautious wholesale ordering patterns by dealers, which was only partially offset by the favorable impact of modest model year price increases. Freedom Boat Club had another strong quarter, contributing approximately 12% of segment sales, including the benefits from recent acquisitions. Segment operating earnings were within expectations as the impact of net sales declines and the variable compensation reset was partially offset by pricing and continued cost control.

2025 outlook

Brunswick’s full-year guidance update includes net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, an adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $3.25, free cash flow in excess of $400 million, and third quarter 2025 revenue between $1.1 and $1.3 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS between $0.75 and $0.90.