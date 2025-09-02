Ilmor Marine showcases clean marine tech at new Michigan facility

The StaffSeptember 2, 2025
Ilmor Marine
Paul Ray and Mike Lindberg of Ilmor Marine along with representatives from Penske Corporation, D'Agostini Companies, and Signature Associates in front of the new Ilmor Marine Technology and Manufacturing Center. Photo courtesy of Ilmor Marine

Ilmor Marine welcomed Michigan state policymakers, legislative staff, marine industry leaders, and NMMA members to its new marine technology and manufacturing facility in New Hudson, Michigan, last week for a Michigan Boating Technology Briefing & Demonstration.

Hosted in partnership with NMMA, the event spotlighted the technologies driving the future of recreational boating and Michigan’s Maritime Strategy, which aims to position the state as a national leader in maritime innovation.

At the briefing, Ilmor’s Mike Lindberg joined fellow presenters Jeff Wasil, NMMA; Eric Mueller, Mercury Marine; Gus Blakely, Suzuki Marine; and Kemba Solomon, Yamaha Motor Corp. to showcase the industry’s diverse approach to further lowering emissions and improving efficiency, building on findings from ICOMIA’s global research report, titled Pathways to Propulsion Decarbonization for the Recreational Marine Industry.

Ilmor offered a facility tour and on-water demonstrations, featuring boats operating on Strategic Maritime Fuels (SMF), hybrid, and electric propulsion systems. Thanks to support from Wilson Marine and Action Water Sports, attendees experienced the performance of next-generation technologies that are shaping a more sustainable future for recreational boating.

“Michigan is the third-largest state in recreational boating sales, right behind Texas and Florida, and its Maritime Strategy carries significant weight as the U.S. seeks to lead in maritime innovation,” said Jeff Wasil, vice president of environmental compliance and marine technology at NMMA. “Thank you to Ilmor for hosting this important event and showcasing their new facility dedicated to advancing sustainable marine technology.”

