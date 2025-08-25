Moving forward with decarbonization in the marine industry

This article, written by ABYC’s Sarah Devlin and Tim Murphy, originally appeared in the July/August edition of Boating Industry.

The Pathways to Propulsion Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry, sponsored by the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA), was released in 2023. Has it yielded any forward movement?

It’s been two years since the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) published the landmark Pathways to Propulsion Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry. ICOMIA had commissioned Ricardo PLC, a third-party consultant, to work with more than 100 marine groups around the world to investigate propulsion technologies for recreational vessels under 24 meters (approximately 80 feet) in length, including battery electric, hybrid electric, hydrogen, and internal combustion.

The Pathways report looks at the impact of lifetime greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, financial cost, usability, range, performance and infrastructure implications, and provides recommendations for decarbonization. “It’s the most comprehensive lifecycle assessment of recreational watercraft ever conducted,” said Darren Vaux, ICOMIA’s then-president.

“One of the challenges the marine industry faces, honestly, is perception—the perception that recreational boating contributes unnecessarily to global climate change,” said Jeff Wasil, vice-president of environmental compliance and marine technology at the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). He made this statement during a panel discussion titled “The Carbon Conundrum” at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in 2023.

In reality, while the U.S. transportation sector accounts for 29% of the GHG emitted into the atmosphere, recreational boating accounts for 0.7%.

“The fact that recreational boating is really small doesn’t give us an excuse to stop worrying about this,” Wasil continued. “Everyone needs to do their part to minimize CO 2 emissions.”

For any given boat, its carbon footprint includes how much GHG is embedded in the product, as well as how much is emitted during operation. At first glance, an all-electric boat may seem like the greenest choice for reducing our carbon emissions on the water. But, how green a boat is depends on how frequently it is used, set against the cost of building and disposing of it.

Analyzing the lifecycle of an electric boat takes into account mining and energy costs related to producing lithium-ion batteries. If the boat’s usage is anywhere near the national average, a disappointing 37 hours per year according to the Pathways report, it may be far costlier than the usage costs of carbon emissions associated with traditional internal-combustion engine (ICE) propulsion. One directive or recommendation does not fit all boats.

The report pointed out other crucial drawbacks regarding electric boats. “Pure battery electric-propulsion craft will require a significant reduction in range and potentially also power to mitigate impacts on vessel mass, onboard volume, and purchase price,” the report said. “It is impractical to match the range and performance system, as batteries take up too much space within the craft or are too heavy to be practical.”

The lifecycle assessment for pure electric boats found that “craft types with lower utilization are unlikely to find that the battery-electric system results in reduction of GHG compared to the baseline ICE.”

Hybrid systems and sustainable-fuel ICEs rated well as they “can maintain the same range and power as current baseline ICEs with minimal to no impact to the vessel displacement and onboard space,” according to one of the report’s summary statements.

The Pathways report sees the greatest promise with sustainable drop-in fuels. “If the production of drop-in fuels and hydrogen is optimized (i.e., biofuels from wasted feedstocks and hydrogen produced via electrolysis with zero fossil-fuel electricity), then the propulsion systems powered by these fuels represent the greatest potential to reduce GHG emissions under the study’s assumptions.”

Where are we now?

For one, sustainable marine fuels have earned a much more significant moniker, “Strategic Maritime Fuels,” which still maintains its SMF initials. Right now? SMF costs are much higher than fossil fuels; there’s very little, if any, infrastructure; hydrogen fuel cells come with their own set of challenges; and it’s difficult to find places that carry SMF. But this is a huge initiative, and as the joke goes: How does one eat an elephant? One bite at a time.

According to a recent email from Wasil following the Trump executive order Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance (April 2025), which calls for an expanded Maritime Action Plan, the Department of Energy (DOE) assembled a leadership task force to further explore and make recommendations for future maritime fuels. “The DOE has clearly positioned Recreational Marine as an important sector, which historically was not considered part of maritime activities,” Wasil wrote.

At a state level, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), for example, has been working on its own Maritime Action Plan led by the University of Michigan and supported by NMMA. The Michigan Maritime Action Plan is slated to be rolled out by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2025.

In July 2024, NMMA, Suzuki Marine, Hyperfuels, and LyondellBasell launched a pilot program at St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida, to sell Ideal EMP (also called Purfuel), a gasoline with 42 percent renewable content. Nearly 60,000 gallons of Ideal EMP was sold at St. Andrews between July 2024 through January 2025.

This past June, Viking Yachts partnered with Mack Boring Parts & Co. (the U.S. distributor for Scania marine diesel engines) to demonstrate how SMF performs on a 48-foot Viking Convertible powered by Scania 1150-hp DI16-liter V8s.

The RD99 fuel is produced with waste oils, fats, and used cooking grease, which is refined into a crystal-clear diesel fuel that meets ASTM standards. “Renewable diesel is simply a higher quality, highly refined fuel that can be used in any diesel recreational marine engine,” Wasil said. “It’s an outstanding fuel that reduces emissions, particulate matter, and is better for the environment.”

According to their reports, the boat performed without loss of power while the fuel burned the same as diesel. RD99 offers a drop-in replacement, without the need for engine or systems modifications, and may potentially reduce lifecycle GHG emissions by as much as 90 percent.

Many major players in the industry, from Brunswick to Yamaha, continue to look into ways to reduce the industry’s overall carbon footprint. Current projections, supported by the Department of Energy, call for 10 percent SMF marine gasoline consumption: 15 percent new hybrid-electric, battery electric, or hydrogen fuel cell-powered recreational boat sales; and significant improvement and development of fast-charging or hydrogen-refueling infrastructure across 10 boating regions, all by 2030.