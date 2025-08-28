De Antonio Yachts names CCO

De Antonio Yachts has announced the reorganization of its commercial department and the appointment of Thibaud Maudet as its chief commercial officer (CCO).

With a strong track record in the marine industry and a results-oriented commercial mindset, Maudet will lead the brand’s global commercial strategy and team. His primary mission will be to consolidate and expand the international dealer network and strengthen the brand’s position in the luxury sport yachting sector.

Constant Colders, who has led the company’s commercial department over the past five years, is now the commercial director for APAC & MEA, leading distributor expansion and sales across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Yann Salez, who joined the Group in 2024 as commercial director for the United States, will continue leading the development of the commercial network in this region from the De Antonio Miami operational base, to consolidate partnerships with exclusive dealers in the country’s key states.