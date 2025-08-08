TowBoatUS expands in Louisiana

Photo courtesy of BoatUS

TowBoatUS has announced that boaters and anglers on the Mississippi River Delta now have access to 24/7 on-water assistance from three new TowBoatUS ports.

Captain Kyle Potts and Captain Chris Parker have opened TowBoatUS Lafitte, TowBoatUS Venice and TowBoatUS Grand Isle. With the addition of these towing ports, there are now five TowBoatUS locations in Louisiana.

TowBoatUS Lafitte has an 18-foot airboat and a 22-foot red response vessel homeported at Jean Lafitte Harbor. A 25-response vessel is stationed at Venice Marina, and a 31-foot Pursuit response vessel is stationed at Bridge Side Marina in Grand Isle.

Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) offers on-water Unlimited Towing Memberships for freshwater boaters and anglers. Services include on-water towing, soft ungrounding, battery jump-starts and fuel drop-offs.

