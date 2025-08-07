Carefree Boat Club adds Florida location

Carefree Boat Club, a boat club operator in North America, recently opened a location at Daybreak Marina in Pensacola, Florida. This follows the opening of corporate-operated clubs across three growing regions:

  • Carefree Boat Club North Florida: Amelia Island, St. Augustine, Jacksonville Beach, and Sadler Point
  • Carefree Boat Club Treasure Coast: Jensen Beach, Fort Pierce, and Vero Beach
  • Carefree Boat Club Gulf Coast: Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg; now Pensacola will become part of Carefree Boat Club Gulf Coast, extending member access across the Florida Panhandle and Gulf waters.

Members can boat in any of these locations seamlessly, with unlimited reciprocity and access to a fleet of over 100 vessels.

“Florida is one of the strongest boating markets in the world, and we’re building a network that reflects that,” said Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, CEO of Carefree Boat Club. “With every new location, we’re delivering on our promise to make boating not just accessible—but simple, flexible, and exciting. Pensacola is the perfect addition to that mission.”

