Cruisers Yachts adds to dealer development team

Cruisers Yachts has announced the addition of Dave Bigge and Antonio Castaneda to its dedicated dealer development team. Bigge and Castaneda will focus on strengthening and expanding the brand’s global dealer network.

“I’m excited about this elevated focus on enhancing success for our current and future international distribution partners,” said Dan Zenz, vice president of sales at Cruisers Yachts. “The addition of Dave and Antonino to the team reinforces our long-term commitment to international market growth.”



As part of its broader growth strategy and product development, Cruisers Yachts will continue supporting existing dealers while actively seeking new partners in key international markets. The brand will offer exclusive territories, enhanced sales support, and improved product availability through MarineMax’s shared retail inventory system.



“Through expanded show presence, co-branded marketing efforts, and streamlined inventory access, we’re helping our dealers close sales more efficiently and scale their businesses across global markets,” said Dave Bigge, vice president of international sales at MarineMax.