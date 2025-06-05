Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders appoints manufacturing manager

Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, a Yamaha Marine Systems Company division, has named Larry Price as manufacturing manager. In his new role, Price leads the development and implementation of manufacturing processes that ensure proper product functionality and cost efficiency. He also directs operations in designated manufacturing and assembly departments.

Price reports directly to John Augustiniak, general manager of Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders. “Larry brings a strong track record of operational leadership and process improvement to our team,” said Augustiniak. “His commitment to efficiency and quality makes him an excellent fit for this role. We’re confident he will play a significant part in advancing our manufacturing operations.”

A Yamaha team member since 2022, Price most recently served as project manager for G3 Boats, where he oversaw project planning and ensured clear communication of deliverables, requirements, schedules, costs and meeting plans. Before joining Yamaha, Larry worked as a production supervisor for Safe Boats International, where he successfully planned and forecasted project schedules and conducted ROI case analysis for capital expenditures. He also held production supervisor roles at several companies throughout his career, including Tesla, Inc., Flowserve Corporation and The Morgan Corporation.