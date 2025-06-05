Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders appoints manufacturing manager

The StaffJune 5, 2025
Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders appoints Larry Price to manufacturing manager. Photo courtesy of Yamaha Marine

Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, a Yamaha Marine Systems Company division, has named Larry Price as manufacturing manager. In his new role, Price leads the development and implementation of manufacturing processes that ensure proper product functionality and cost efficiency. He also directs operations in designated manufacturing and assembly departments.

Price reports directly to John Augustiniak, general manager of Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders. “Larry brings a strong track record of operational leadership and process improvement to our team,” said Augustiniak. “His commitment to efficiency and quality makes him an excellent fit for this role. We’re confident he will play a significant part in advancing our manufacturing operations.”

A Yamaha team member since 2022, Price most recently served as project manager for G3 Boats, where he oversaw project planning and ensured clear communication of deliverables, requirements, schedules, costs and meeting plans. Before joining Yamaha, Larry worked as a production supervisor for Safe Boats International, where he successfully planned and forecasted project schedules and conducted ROI case analysis for capital expenditures. He also held production supervisor roles at several companies throughout his career, including Tesla, Inc., Flowserve Corporation and The Morgan Corporation.

The StaffJune 5, 2025

Related Articles

Elevate 2025

Elevate Summit returns in January to unit industry in Florida!

June 5, 2025
NMMA Recreational Boating Industry data

Soft demand persists, select segments up in NMMA report

June 5, 2025
Campbell’s Boatyard

Hinckley acquires Campbell’s Boatyard in Maryland

June 5, 2025
Marine Trades Institute

Formula Boats partners with Marine Trades Institute

June 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.