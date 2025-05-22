West Marine has partnered with BoatUS Towing Services to offer BoatUS Towing Memberships at more than 230 stores across the country. The focus of the new multi-year partnership combines the benefits of the West Advantage Gold rewards loyalty program, offering four percent rewards on eligible purchases with a BoatUS Membership, offering on-water and on-road towing services and over 25 other benefits.

West Marine customers have access to BoatUS’ TowBoatUS on-water towing and Trailer Assist services for roadside assistance, along with other BoatUS membership benefits like free MMSI number registration, discounts at marinas and fuel docks, a range of boating safety information and courses, 24/7 dispatch and more.

“Our partnership aligns with BoatUS’ commitment to boating safety, ensuring that boaters have a full range of boating safety equipment available as well as on-water or on-road assistance when they need it,” said Chuck Rubin, CEO of West Marine.