West Marine announces exclusive partnership with BoatUS
West Marine has partnered with BoatUS Towing Services to offer BoatUS Towing Memberships at more than 230 stores across the country. The focus of the new multi-year partnership combines the benefits of the West Advantage Gold rewards loyalty program, offering four percent rewards on eligible purchases with a BoatUS Membership, offering on-water and on-road towing services and over 25 other benefits.
West Marine customers have access to BoatUS’ TowBoatUS on-water towing and Trailer Assist services for roadside assistance, along with other BoatUS membership benefits like free MMSI number registration, discounts at marinas and fuel docks, a range of boating safety information and courses, 24/7 dispatch and more.
“Our partnership aligns with BoatUS’ commitment to boating safety, ensuring that boaters have a full range of boating safety equipment available as well as on-water or on-road assistance when they need it,” said Chuck Rubin, CEO of West Marine.