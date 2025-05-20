Boatmart launches fishing boat marketplace with OTW

The StaffMay 20, 2025
Boatmart logo

Boatmart has been named the official boat marketplace partner of On The Water (OTW), a source for fishing news, content, and community in the Northeast.

Starting this month, On The Water visitors can browse and buy from curated listings for fishing boats directly on the site, thanks to a seamless integration with Boatmart. Boatmart’s search and filtering tools allow OTW users to browse boats by type, location, size, and price. The listings will focus specifically on boats that suit the needs of anglers, from center consoles and walkarounds to skiffs and small crafts that are ideal for navigating Northeast waters.

“On The Water’s community is one of the most committed and knowledgeable groups of anglers in the country,” said Roger Dunbar, chief marketing officer of Boatmart. “We’re excited to be their trusted partner in the boat-buying journey. Whether it’s a first boat or an upgrade for the upcoming season, we’re helping buyers and sellers connect through a highly curated, efficient platform built for marine enthusiasts.”

On The Water offers Boatmart an opportunity to reach a passionate and targeted audience of Northeast anglers. That audience stretches from Maine to Virginia and beyond, encompassing both saltwater and freshwater fishing enthusiasts. This will also provide new opportunities for marine dealers in the region to place inventory in front of a new audience by accessing qualified buyers through Boatmart’s unique Pay-Per-Lead pricing model.

Readers of OTW will now regularly see featured boats, tips for buying and selling, and content that blends the practical with the aspirational.

The StaffMay 20, 2025

Related Articles

GOST partners with Viam on Specter Ai

May 20, 2025
Patrick Industries building

Patrick Industries announces new president

May 19, 2025
Windy City Boat Show logo

Informa announces first annual Windy City Boat and Yacht Show

May 19, 2025
Adobe Stock image of someone writing

How leaders communicate as tools change

May 19, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.