Boatmart launches fishing boat marketplace with OTW

Boatmart has been named the official boat marketplace partner of On The Water (OTW), a source for fishing news, content, and community in the Northeast.

Starting this month, On The Water visitors can browse and buy from curated listings for fishing boats directly on the site, thanks to a seamless integration with Boatmart. Boatmart’s search and filtering tools allow OTW users to browse boats by type, location, size, and price. The listings will focus specifically on boats that suit the needs of anglers, from center consoles and walkarounds to skiffs and small crafts that are ideal for navigating Northeast waters.

“On The Water’s community is one of the most committed and knowledgeable groups of anglers in the country,” said Roger Dunbar, chief marketing officer of Boatmart. “We’re excited to be their trusted partner in the boat-buying journey. Whether it’s a first boat or an upgrade for the upcoming season, we’re helping buyers and sellers connect through a highly curated, efficient platform built for marine enthusiasts.”

On The Water offers Boatmart an opportunity to reach a passionate and targeted audience of Northeast anglers. That audience stretches from Maine to Virginia and beyond, encompassing both saltwater and freshwater fishing enthusiasts. This will also provide new opportunities for marine dealers in the region to place inventory in front of a new audience by accessing qualified buyers through Boatmart’s unique Pay-Per-Lead pricing model.

Readers of OTW will now regularly see featured boats, tips for buying and selling, and content that blends the practical with the aspirational.